Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    7 types of home made masks for face

    Certainly, here are seven types of homemade face masks that you can try. Keep in mind that while these masks might offer some level of protection, they are not a replacement for medical-grade masks and should be used in conjunction with other preventive measures.

    7 types of home made masks for face ADC EIA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 10, 2023, 10:40 PM IST

    Remember that the fit, number of layers, and breathability of the fabric are important factors when creating a homemade mask. Additionally, make sure to wash and disinfect your hands thoroughly before putting on or removing any mask, and wash the mask regularly.

    Coffee Filter Mask: Insert a coffee filter between layers of fabric in a cloth mask. Coffee filters can potentially provide additional filtration.

    No-Sew Mask: Use a square piece of cloth (like a scarf or handkerchief) and fold it into multiple layers, then secure it with rubber bands or hair ties without the need for sewing.

    7 types of home made masks for face ADC EIA

    Sock Mask: Cut the toe section off a clean sock, and then cut a slit in the heel section to create ear loops. This makeshift mask can cover the nose and mouth.

    Paper Towel Mask: Layer a few sheets of paper towel between two layers of fabric to create a makeshift mask. Paper towels might offer some filtration, but their effectiveness is limited compared to proper masks.

    7 types of home made masks for face ADC EIA

    For the best protection, it's recommended to use medical-grade masks, especially in high-risk situations. Homemade masks can be a supplement to these measures but may not offer the same level of filtration and protection.

    ALSO READ: Independence Day 2023: Is India Celebrating Its 76th or 77th Anniversary? Unravel the counting confusion

    Last Updated Aug 10, 2023, 10:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    How to prepare Reshmi Kebab at home? A step-by-step recipe MSW EAI

    How to prepare Reshmi Kebab at home? A step-by-step recipe

    Empathetic Support: 6 ways to comfort someone struggling with Anxiety MSW EAI

    Empathetic Support: 6 ways to comfort someone struggling with Anxiety

    Independence Day 2023: Goa to Shimla, 6 places to plan a trip this long weekend MSW

    Independence Day 2023: Goa to Shimla, 6 places to plan a trip this long weekend

    Kohima to Dimapur: 7 places you MUST visit when in Nagaland ATG EAI

    Kohima to Dimapur: 7 places you MUST visit when in Nagaland

    Bone health to muscle recovery: 7 benefits of Milk ATG

    Bone health to muscle recovery: 7 benefits of Milk

    Recent Stories

    How did Kartik Aaryan react after a female fan proposed to him? Here's what we know ADC

    How did Kartik Aaryan react after a female fan proposed to him? Here's what we know

    Here are 7 side effects of dehydration: need for adequate water ADC EIA

    Here are 7 side effects of dehydration: need for adequate water

    Meet Jyothi, who is taking on fast food culture with her jowar rotis vkp

    Meet Jyothi, who is taking on fast food culture with her jowar rotis

    Bengaluru cops nab biker who smashes car mirror and uploaded reels on Instagram vkp

    Bengaluru cops nab biker who smashes car mirror and uploaded reels on Instagram

    Metro services on Purple Line to be disrupted for two hours until August 15 vkp

    Metro services on Purple Line to be disrupted for two hours until August 15

    Recent Videos

    Watch Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz AJR

    Watch: Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz

    Video Icon
    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society

    Video Icon
    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal

    Video Icon
    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Video Icon