6 effective strategies to manage mood swings during your period

Here are 6 practical methods to navigate through period-related mood swings and embrace a more balanced state of mind. From meditation to prioritizing sleep, understand how small impacts can lead to a big change. --by Leona Merlin Antony

Navigating through mood swings during your period doesn't have to be a struggle. While managing these constantly changing emotions might be difficult, there are practical techniques to recover control and preserve emotional stability. Here are 6 methods to control your moods and embrace a more regular menstrual cycle:

1. Meditation

Participate in mindful meditation techniques to develop self-awareness and control stress. By encouraging calmness and emotional equilibrium, breathing exercises and meditation can help control mood swings.

2. Balanced Nutrition

Include a diet full of complex carbs, lean proteins, and omega-3 fatty acids. These nutrients may lessen mood swings by supporting brain function and regulating blood sugar levels.

3. Regular Workout

The "feel-good" hormones endorphins, which are released during exercise, can help stabilize mood. Regular physical activity like yoga, walking, or jogging can improve your mood and your general well-being.

4. Prioritize Sleep

Make sure you receive adequate rejuvenating sleep every night. Getting enough sleep can greatly improve your emotional stability because sleep deprivation can make mood swings worse.

5. Help from herbs

Chamomile and lavender tea are two herbal teas that have relaxing characteristics that can help reduce irritability and encourage relaxation during your period.

6. Support and Communication

Be open with your loved ones about how you are feeling and what you need at this time. Sharing your stories might increase empathy and help you get the emotional assistance you need.

