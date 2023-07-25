Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hassle-free periods: Here are 6 benefits of menstrual cups

    Menstrual cups are eco-friendly and a very good sustainable hygiene product. Your period does not have to be a headache anymore! Here are a few things that will make you aware of its benefits. By Leona Merlin Antony

    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 25, 2023, 5:41 PM IST

    The small silicone, sometimes rubber and flexible funnel cup has changed the way we look at periods in this generation. Convenience was a word that could never be attached to menstruation. Plus, menstrual cups are reusable.

    1.         Affordable Option

    A packet of pad costs 45 INR at least and consists of 7-10 pads. On an average, women spend way more money on sanitary napkins and they are not the cheaper option. Also, cups can be used for a longer duration of time (5 years as recommended by doctors).

     

    2.         Blood Holding Capacity

    Cups have the capacity to hold upto 60 ml of blood. The amount of period blood per day varies from person to person and usually most people have heavy blood flow. It is very convenient for them to use menstrual cups since they do not need to worry about an over flow.

    3.         Lesser Bacterial Infections

    TSS or widely known as toxic shock syndrome, it is a rare bacterial infection which happens due to use of tampons. By maintaining proper hygiene and washing the cup regularly, these infections can be easily avoided.

     

    4.         Eco-Friendly

    Something being reusable is a big deal in our generation. Sanitary pads and tampons contribute much more waste to our environment than a menstrual cup does. Less number of waste management systems lead to the burning of sanitary pads.

    5.         Prevents Skin Rashes

    Constant friction between sanitary pads and the skin leads to skin rashes which are difficult to treat. Once they are gone, the next period cycle happens. With the use of menstrual cups, rashes and bumps on the skin will never occur.

     

    6.         Odour and Smell Free

    No kind of unpleasant odour is found during the usage of cups. Constant exposure of blood to the air is what causes it to produce a particular odour. When cups are used, this blood never comes in contact with air, unless and until, we remove it.

