Are period cramps normal: 7 truths behind menstrual pain

Lifestyle
Although period cramps are a monthly reality, the question remains. Are these cramps truly normal, or could they be indicative of an underlying issue?
Choose lifestyle changes and home remedies that can alleviate period cramps naturally. They will bring about effective ways in which you can manage discomfort.
Learn about the natural physiological process behind period cramps, dysmenorrhea. Know why uterine muscles contract and how this leads to discomfort during menstruation.
Explore various gynaecological conditions that could intensify period cramps. They can be endometriosis, fibroids, or pelvic inflammatory disease.
Discover the range of pain experienced during menstruation. Understand what is considered typical and when the level of pain might be cause for concern.
Period Cramps can go to the extend where a day cannot be managed by taking medications. However, consult your physician before you take any medicines for this.
Massages give relief from tiring menstrual cramps. Opt for a base oil and mix it with the essential oil of your choice to keep yourself comfortable throughout your menstruation.
Recognize the red flags that may indicate your period cramps are not normal. Visit a healthcare professional for a comprehensive evaluation.