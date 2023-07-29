Lifestyle

Are period cramps normal: 7 truths behind menstrual pain

Although period cramps are a monthly reality, the question remains. Are these cramps truly normal, or could they be indicative of an underlying issue?

Lifestyle and Remedial Measures

Choose lifestyle changes and home remedies that can alleviate period cramps naturally. They will bring about effective ways in which you can manage discomfort.

Physiological Origins

Learn about the natural physiological process behind period cramps, dysmenorrhea. Know why uterine muscles contract and how this leads to discomfort during menstruation.

Underlying Conditions

Explore various gynaecological conditions that could intensify period cramps. They can be endometriosis, fibroids, or pelvic inflammatory disease. 

 

The Spectrum of Pain

Discover the range of pain experienced during menstruation. Understand what is considered typical and when the level of pain might be cause for concern.

Pain Relief Medications

Period Cramps can go to the extend where a day cannot be managed by taking medications. However, consult your physician before you take any medicines for this. 

Massages

Massages give relief from tiring menstrual cramps. Opt for a base oil and mix it with the essential oil of your choice to keep yourself comfortable throughout your menstruation.

When to Seek Medical Advice

Recognize the red flags that may indicate your period cramps are not normal. Visit a healthcare professional for a comprehensive evaluation.

