Do you find yourself spiralling after a huge or even a small fight with your boyfriend or husband because he has not texted you back? Here's how you can navigate through this without being hard on yourself. Check out 5 reasons why!

Women often crave emotional safety and reassurance more right after a fight with their partners. The uptight feeling in the chest and desperately waiting for him to call or text back can really feel like walking through an examination with no result. Well, we have seen many times women complaining that their partners pull back right after an argument or a fight of sorts, making women feel more abandoned and left behind. If you, too, are going through something similar? Let us tell you five possible reasons why he is not texting you back, or reaching out right after an emotionally loaded conversation.

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He Needs Time To Cool Off

Generally speaking, many reports suggest that a few men are naturally avoidant in nature, which clashes with an anxiously attached woman. It is not that he does not care for your emotions or pain. But sometimes men get overwhelmed and need some time to cool off and think rationally about a relationship, and come up with solutions.

He Is Revisiting The Fight

When put on a pedestal, some men struggle to respond appropriately. They may not always say the right thing and often fear disappointing or hurting their partner. Instead of reacting immediately, many take time to process what happened, reflect on the situation, and revisit the details that have caused emotional distress to their partner.

He Feels Drained

It often breaks men's hearts to see their partners in distress during a fight. They may feel overwhelmed and drained after a heavy-duty argument. It is natural for them to take space and return with a better solution.

He Is Distracting Himself

Unlike women, men do not like dragging the same topic for hours. They believe in going back to their routine, hitting the gym, or distracting themselves from the fight. They believe in coming back to themselves, first to respond better.

He Does Not Want To

Now, this is a crucial one. Women need to ask themselves this question. Are they with an emotionally available man who believes in resolving fights or not? The bottom line is no one's relationship is a cakewalk, but if he does not want to act up and take charge of being an emotionally available man, then that's your answer.