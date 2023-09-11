Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    5 incredible Indian superfoods for stronger Heart Health

    India is a treasure trove of superfoods that can contribute to a stronger heart and overall cardiovascular health. Here are five Indian superfoods known for their heart-friendly properties and are a powerhouse of benefits for your body and heart health regimen daily.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 11, 2023, 7:18 PM IST

    It is a no-brainer that your diet should consist of healthy foods. However, did you know that certain healthy foods specifically target your heart? Heart-healthy foods are nutritious as a whole. In particular, they strive for the proper functioning of the heart.  According to recent studies, if you want to know the cause of one in four deaths, the reason in India is cardiovascular diseases. With such soaring numbers, it is time to take charge of your health and take action. The heart beats non-stop, and it is only fair that it receives royal treatment in return. India is a treasure trove of superfoods that can contribute to a stronger heart and overall cardiovascular health.

    Here are five Indian superfoods known for their heart-friendly properties:

    1. Turmeric:

    Turmeric, a vibrant yellow spice commonly used in Indian cuisine, contains an active compound called curcumin. Curcumin has powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, which can help reduce inflammation in the blood vessels and protect against heart disease.

    2. Garlic:

    Garlic is widely recognized for its cardiovascular benefits. It contains allicin, a compound that can help lower blood pressure and reduce cholesterol levels. Incorporating garlic into your meals can support heart health.

    3. Flaxseeds:

    Flaxseeds are rich in alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), a type of omega-3 fatty acid. Omega-3 fatty acids are known to reduce the risk of heart disease by lowering blood pressure and triglyceride levels. Ground flaxseeds can be added to smoothies, yoghurt, or oatmeal.

    4. Green Tea:

    Green tea is a popular beverage in India known for its antioxidant properties. It contains catechins, which may help improve cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of heart disease. Drinking green tea regularly can be a heart-healthy habit.

    5. Amla (Indian Gooseberry):

    Amla is a potent source of vitamin C and antioxidants. It may help reduce inflammation, improve cholesterol profiles, and enhance blood vessel function. Consuming amla in various forms, such as fresh fruit or amla juice, can be beneficial for heart health.

    Last Updated Sep 11, 2023, 7:18 PM IST
