Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    5 dangerous Hazards of Raw Onions on your Health

    Raw onions are a nutritious vegetable and a common ingredient in many dishes, but they can have some side effects when consumed in excessive amounts or by individuals with certain sensitivities. Here are five potential side effects of raw onions on your body.

    5 dangerous Hazards of Raw Onions on your Health vma eai
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 11, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    Do you have a habit of adding onions to your diet? Well, don't overdo it and beware of the side effects of onions that can wreak havoc on your health. Food allergies are common and can trigger due to anything, including onions. These allergies usually occur when your immune system reacts to the proteins in certain foods. As per a study published in African Health Sciences, onions, garlic, asparagus, and leeks belong to the Liliaceae family, which can cause allergenic cross-reactivity. In other words, you may develop an allergy to onions if you are allergic. If you experience severe discomfort or allergic reactions after consuming raw onions, it's advisable to reduce or eliminate them from your diet and consult a healthcare professional for guidance. Additionally, if you have a medical condition or are taking medications that may interact with onions, consult with your healthcare provider for personalized advice.

    ALSO READ: 5 huge Health hazards of excessive Garlic consumption

    Here are 5 side effects of eating raw onions on your health:

    1. Digestive Discomfort:

    Raw onions contain fructans, a type of carbohydrate that can cause digestive issues such as gas, bloating, and stomach discomfort, especially in people with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) or other digestive sensitivities.

    2. Heartburn and Acid Reflux:

    Onions are known to relax the lower oesophagal sphincter (LES), which can lead to the backflow of stomach acid into the oesophagus, causing heartburn and acid reflux in some individuals.

    3. Bad Breath:

    Onions contain sulfur compounds that can contribute to bad breath. The pungent odour of raw onions can linger on your breath even after you've eaten them.

    4. Allergic Reactions:

    Although rare, some people may be allergic to onions. Allergic reactions can range from mild symptoms like itching, hives, or swelling to more severe reactions like difficulty breathing. If you suspect an onion allergy, seek medical attention.

    5. Increased Bleeding Risk:

    Onions contain vitamin K, which plays a role in blood clotting. Consuming large quantities of raw onions, particularly in supplement form, could potentially increase the risk of bleeding in people taking blood-thinning medications like warfarin.

    ALSO READ: Health: 5 disastrous side effects of E-Cigarettes

    Last Updated Sep 11, 2023, 7:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Love relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from September 11 to September 17, 2023 AJR

    Love, relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from September 11 to September 17, 2023

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from September 11 to September 17, 2023 AJR

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from September 11 to September 17, 2023

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions from September 11 to September 17, 2023 AJR

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions from September 11 to September 17, 2023

    Daily Horoscope for September 11, 2023: Be careful Aries, Cancer; good day for Capricorn AJR

    Daily Horoscope for September 11, 2023: Be careful Aries, Cancer; good day for Capricorn

    Numerology Prediction for September 11, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for September 11, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Stories

    Love relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from September 11 to September 17, 2023 AJR

    Love, relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from September 11 to September 17, 2023

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from September 11 to September 17, 2023 AJR

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from September 11 to September 17, 2023

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions from September 11 to September 17, 2023 AJR

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions from September 11 to September 17, 2023

    Daily Horoscope for September 11, 2023: Be careful Aries, Cancer; good day for Capricorn AJR

    Daily Horoscope for September 11, 2023: Be careful Aries, Cancer; good day for Capricorn

    Numerology Prediction for September 11, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for September 11, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023 snt

    WATCH: Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon
    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH) snt

    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH)

    Video Icon