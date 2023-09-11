5 dangerous Hazards of Raw Onions on your Health

Raw onions are a nutritious vegetable and a common ingredient in many dishes, but they can have some side effects when consumed in excessive amounts or by individuals with certain sensitivities. Here are five potential side effects of raw onions on your body.

Do you have a habit of adding onions to your diet? Well, don't overdo it and beware of the side effects of onions that can wreak havoc on your health. Food allergies are common and can trigger due to anything, including onions. These allergies usually occur when your immune system reacts to the proteins in certain foods. As per a study published in African Health Sciences, onions, garlic, asparagus, and leeks belong to the Liliaceae family, which can cause allergenic cross-reactivity. In other words, you may develop an allergy to onions if you are allergic. If you experience severe discomfort or allergic reactions after consuming raw onions, it's advisable to reduce or eliminate them from your diet and consult a healthcare professional for guidance. Additionally, if you have a medical condition or are taking medications that may interact with onions, consult with your healthcare provider for personalized advice.

ALSO READ: 5 huge Health hazards of excessive Garlic consumption

Here are 5 side effects of eating raw onions on your health:

1. Digestive Discomfort:

Raw onions contain fructans, a type of carbohydrate that can cause digestive issues such as gas, bloating, and stomach discomfort, especially in people with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) or other digestive sensitivities.

2. Heartburn and Acid Reflux:

Onions are known to relax the lower oesophagal sphincter (LES), which can lead to the backflow of stomach acid into the oesophagus, causing heartburn and acid reflux in some individuals.

3. Bad Breath:

Onions contain sulfur compounds that can contribute to bad breath. The pungent odour of raw onions can linger on your breath even after you've eaten them.

4. Allergic Reactions:

Although rare, some people may be allergic to onions. Allergic reactions can range from mild symptoms like itching, hives, or swelling to more severe reactions like difficulty breathing. If you suspect an onion allergy, seek medical attention.

5. Increased Bleeding Risk:

Onions contain vitamin K, which plays a role in blood clotting. Consuming large quantities of raw onions, particularly in supplement form, could potentially increase the risk of bleeding in people taking blood-thinning medications like warfarin.

ALSO READ: Health: 5 disastrous side effects of E-Cigarettes