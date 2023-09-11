Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    5 big symptoms of severe Hormonal Imbalance in your body

    Severe hormonal imbalances can disrupt the body's normal functioning and lead to a range of symptoms. These symptoms can vary depending on which hormones are affected and the underlying causes. Here are five common symptoms of severe hormonal imbalance.

    First Published Sep 11, 2023, 7:06 PM IST

    Hormonal imbalances may be to blame for unwanted symptoms like fatigue, weight gain, itchy skin or low mood. Hormones are chemicals produced by glands in the endocrine system and released into the bloodstream. An imbalance occurs when there is too much or too little hormone. Your hormones are mandatory for regulating many different processes in the body like appetite and metabolism, sleep cycles, reproductive cycles and sexual function, body temperature and mood. It is not a surprise the slightest hormone imbalance may have a noticeable effect on your overall health and wellbeing.

    Here are 5 big symptoms of severe hormonal imbalance in your body:

    1. Irregular Menstrual Cycles:

    In women, hormonal imbalances can lead to irregular or absent menstrual periods. This may manifest as heavy bleeding, missed periods, or cycles that are too short or too long. Conditions such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and hormonal disorders can cause menstrual irregularities.

    2. Unexplained Weight Changes:

    Sudden and unexplained weight gain or loss can be a sign of hormonal imbalance. Hormones play a significant role in metabolism and appetite regulation. Conditions like hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid) can lead to weight gain, while hyperthyroidism (overactive thyroid) can result in weight loss.

    3. Skin Problems:

    Hormonal imbalances can affect the skin, leading to issues such as acne, oily skin, or excessive facial and body hair growth (hirsutism) in women. Hormonal acne, in particular, is often associated with imbalances in androgens (male hormones) or insulin.

    4. Mood Swings and Emotional Changes:

    Hormones have a substantial impact on mood and emotional well-being. Severe hormonal imbalances can result in mood swings, irritability, anxiety, and even depression. This is commonly seen in conditions like premenstrual syndrome (PMS) or perimenopause.

    5. Fatigue and Low Energy:

    Hormonal imbalances, especially those involving the thyroid or adrenal glands, can lead to persistent fatigue, low energy levels, and difficulty concentrating. These symptoms may be accompanied by sleep disturbances.

