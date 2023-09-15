Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    While chocolates can be a delightful treat, consuming them in excess can lead to several negative health effects. Chocolates are a health danger if consumed excessively on a daily basis. Here are five dangerous side effects of eating too much chocolate daily.

    Eating a square of dark chocolate here and there isn't necessarily bad for your health. When one square turns into an entire candy bar, however, then you might be eating too much chocolate. Chocolate has a high-calorie count in a relatively small serving — about 170 calories per one-ounce serving of dark chocolate with 70 to 85 per cent cacao. Over time, eating excessive chocolate or other foods with added sugars can lead to weight gain, diabetes, obesity, heart disease and other chronic conditions. It's important to enjoy chocolate in moderation and be mindful of portion sizes to avoid these negative health effects. Dark chocolate with a high cocoa content is generally considered a healthier option than milk chocolate due to its lower sugar and higher antioxidant content.

    Here are 5 harmful side effects of eating Excessive Chocolates daily:

    1. Weight Gain:

    Chocolates are calorie-dense, and excessive consumption can contribute to weight gain and daily consumption can also cause obesity.

    2. Dental Issues:

    Chocolates are often high in sugar, which can promote tooth decay and cavities. The sticky texture of some chocolates makes it easier for sugar to adhere to teeth, creating an environment conducive to dental problems.

    3. Heart Health at Risk:

    The high saturated fat content in some chocolates can contribute to elevated cholesterol levels, increasing the risk of heart disease.

    4. Blood Sugar Spikes:

    Chocolate is a sugary food, and overindulging can lead to rapid spikes in blood sugar levels. This can be especially concerning for individuals with diabetes or those at risk of developing diabetes.

    5. Gastrointestinal Problems:

    Eating too much chocolate, particularly dark chocolate, can lead to gastrointestinal discomfort also leading to symptoms like acid reflux, stomach aches, or diarrhoea in some individuals.

    Last Updated Sep 15, 2023, 9:33 PM IST
