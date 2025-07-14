Looking to lose weight and achieve a slimmer waist? Ditch the wheat rotis and try these 5 healthy, gluten-free roti recipes. Perfect for weight loss and overall health.

Most Indian households consume wheat rotis daily. A meal feels incomplete without them. However, wheat rotis are high in carbs and can be problematic for those with gluten sensitivities. Many people opt for gluten-free foods while trying to lose weight. Let's explore five types of rotis that can help you stay healthy, lose weight, and achieve a slimmer waist. Here are the detailed recipes:

1. Chickpea Flour Roti

Ingredients

1 cup roasted chickpea flour, 2 tablespoons rice flour, 1 teaspoon oil, salt to taste, and water as needed.

Recipe

In a bowl, combine chickpea flour, rice flour, and salt. Knead into a soft dough. Make small balls of dough and roll them out. Roast the rotis on a griddle until cooked on both sides. Apply a little oil or ghee and serve.

2. Jowar Roti

Ingredients

1 cup jowar flour, salt to taste, and water as needed

Recipe

In a bowl, combine jowar flour and salt. Add lukewarm water and knead into a dough. Make small balls of dough and roll them out. Roast on a hot griddle until cooked on both sides.

3. Bajra Roti

Ingredients

1 cup bajra flour, salt to taste, and water as needed

Recipe

In a bowl, combine bajra flour and salt. Knead into a soft dough and make small balls. Roll out the dough balls and roast them on a griddle. Apply ghee after roasting.

4. Ragi Roti

Ingredients

1 cup ragi flour, 2 boiled potatoes, salt to taste, and water as needed

Recipe

In a bowl, mix ragi flour, salt, and boiled potatoes. Gradually add water and knead into a soft dough. Make dough balls and roll them out. Roast the rotis on a hot griddle with ghee.

5. Rajgira Roti

1 cup rajgira flour, 2 tablespoons boiled potatoes, salt to taste, and water as needed

Recipe

In a bowl, mix rajgira flour, boiled potatoes, and salt. Gradually add water and knead into a dough. Make small dough balls and roll them out. Roast the rotis on a hot griddle until well-cooked on both sides.

The above five gluten-free rotis are beneficial for weight loss and overall health. Rajgira roti is a great option for fasting.