    5 drinks on an empty stomach for Belly Fat Loss

    Belly fat is a stubborn fat to remove from the body and here are a few early morning drinks that may aid in burning your belly fat faster. Starting the day with healthy morning drinks energises the body to work throughout the day. But why do we drink on an empty stomach?

    First Published Sep 9, 2023, 12:28 AM IST

    Embarking on a weight loss regime is no cakewalk. It required a full-fledged routine to see quicker results. Also, it is a subjective routine that differs individually. How we start the day has a significant impact on our bodies. Drinking a warm cup of water early morning helps with digestion, weight loss, mental health etc. There are several tips and tricks about what is the best practice for weight loss. But the truth is, there is no one way, it is a combination of lifestyle changes. Belly fat is a stubborn fat to remove from the body and here are a few early morning drinks that may aid in burning fat faster. Starting the day with healthy morning drinks energises the body to work throughout the day. But why do we drink on an empty stomach? Starting your day with the right detox drink can help with your weight loss journey, especially in shedding belly fat. Here are five drinks you can consider having on an empty stomach.

    Here are 5 drinks on an empty stomach for Belly Fat Loss:

    1. Warm Lemon Water:

    A glass of warm water with freshly squeezed lemon juice is a popular choice. Lemon can boost digestion, detoxify your body, and provide a good dose of vitamin C.

    2. Jeera Water (Cumin Water):

    Cumin seeds are known for their metabolism-boosting properties. Boil a teaspoon of cumin seeds in water, strain, and drink the water. It can help improve digestion and aid in weight loss.

    3. Fenugreek Water:

    Fenugreek seeds can help control appetite and improve insulin sensitivity. Soak a teaspoon of fenugreek seeds in water overnight, then drink the water in the morning.

    4. Ginger Tea:

    Ginger can boost metabolism and reduce appetite. You can make ginger tea by steeping fresh ginger slices in hot water. It can help improve digestion and reduce belly fat.

    5. Cucumber and Mint Water:

    Infused water made by adding cucumber slices and mint leaves to a pitcher of water is not only refreshing but also aids in digestion and hydration.

