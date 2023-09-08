Hair damage: 5 worst side-effects of Overnight Oiling for your shiny locks

If you choose to oil your hair overnight, it is essential to use the right amount of oil, not overdo it, and avoid getting the oil on your face and bedding. Additionally, consider your hair type and whether overnight oiling is apt for you or not. For some, applying oil an hour or two before washing the hair may be a better option to avoid these potential side effects.

It’s a lazy Sunday afternoon. You decide to oil your hair or get that weekly champi from your mom to give your hair a break from weekly stress. But did you know you could be doing it wrong? These hair-oiling mistakes can make your hair dull and dry. You do not want that to happen. While oiling your hair overnight can be a tried and tested practice for deep conditioning, it may not be suitable for everyone and can have potential side effects. If you choose to oil your hair overnight, it is essential to use the right amount of oil, not overdo it, and avoid getting the oil on your face and bedding. Additionally, consider your hair type and whether overnight oiling is apt for you or not. For some, applying oil an hour or two before washing the hair may be a better option to avoid these potential side effects.

Here are five possible side effects of overnight oiling:

1. Acne and Breakouts:

Oiling your hair overnight can lead to the transfer of oil from your hair to your face, especially if you have long hair. This can clog pores and contribute to acne and breakouts, particularly along the forehead and sides of the face.

2. Scalp Issues:

Leaving oil on your scalp for too long can lead to scalp issues, such as dandruff and fungal infections. The excess oil can create an environment where yeast and fungi thrive, causing itching and flakiness.

3. Greasy and Limp Hair:

Some hair types may not benefit from overnight oiling and can end up looking greasy and limp instead. If you have fine or oily hair, overnight oiling may weigh it down and make it difficult to manage.

4. Stained Bedding:

The oil from your hair can transfer to your pillowcase and bedding, leading to stains and requiring more frequent washing.

5. Hair Weakening:

Leaving oil on your hair for an extended period can make it more susceptible to breakage, especially if you tie your hair up while sleeping. The weight of the oil and the friction against the pillowcase can cause hair to weaken and break.

