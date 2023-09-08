Health Dangers: 5 disastrous side effects of drinking Apple Cider Vinegar

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple cider vinegar has known health benefits, but you can have too much of a good thing. Watch your intake, and be aware that apple cider vinegar has dangerous side effects like delayed stomach emptying, nausea or tooth enamel erosion. Apple cider vinegar is created by combining apples with yeast. The yeast converts the sugar in the apples into alcohol. Bacteria are then added to the mixture and ferment the alcohol into acetic acid. Acetic acid makes up 5–6% of apple cider vinegar. It’s classified as a weak acid but still has powerful acidic properties when concentrated. Unfortunately, apple cider vinegar has some side effects and is true if consumed in large doses. Although small amounts are generally healthy, having too much can be harmful and dangerous.

    Here are 5 disastrous side-effects of drinking Apple Cider Vinegar:

    1. Digestive Problems:

    Drinking too much ACV can upset your stomach and lead to digestive issues such as indigestion, acid reflux, and heartburn. The high acidity of ACV can irritate the lining of your oesophagus and stomach.

    2. Low Potassium Levels:

    Excessive ACV intake may cause a drop in potassium levels, a condition known as hypokalemia. Low potassium levels can lead to muscle weakness, cramps, and irregular heart rhythms, which can be life-threatening in severe cases.

    3. Erosion of Tooth Enamel:

    ACV is highly acidic, and prolonged exposure to your teeth can erode tooth enamel, leading to dental problems like increased tooth sensitivity, cavities, and yellowing of teeth.

    4. Bone Health: 

    Some studies suggest that excessive ACV consumption may negatively impact bone health by reducing mineral density in bones. This can increase the risk of osteoporosis and fractures.

    5. Blood Sugar Fluctuations:

    While ACV may help regulate blood shttps://newsable.asianetnews.com/gallery/lifestyle/here-are-7-best-health-advantages-of-soya-milk-adc-s0o6knugar levels for some people, consuming too much can cause blood sugar to drop too low (hypoglycemia) or spike too high (hyperglycemia), especially if you have diabetes or are taking medication for it.

    Last Updated Sep 8, 2023, 11:23 PM IST
