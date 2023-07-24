Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Greek Yogurt to Chia Seeds: 7 delicious and nutritious Snack Ideas for successful dieting

    Discover these seven healthy and satisfying snack options that are perfect for those on a diet. From Greek yogurt with berries to chia seed pudding, these delicious snacks will keep you feeling full, energized, and on track towards your weight loss goals.

    Greek Yogurt to Chia Seeds: 7 delicious and nutritious Snack Ideas for successful dieting MSW EAI
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 24, 2023, 7:00 PM IST

    When on a diet, it's essential to choose healthy snack options that not only satisfy your hunger but also support your weight loss goals. Incorporating some healthy snack items into your diet can help you stay on track with your weight loss goals while satisfying your taste buds. With a little planning and creativity, you can enjoy delicious and nutritious snacks that support your journey towards a healthier lifestyle. Remember that portion control and mindful eating are essential while snacking during a diet. Pay attention to your hunger cues and avoid mindlessly munching. Also, keep in mind that a balanced diet is crucial for overall health, so incorporate a variety of nutrient-dense foods into your meals and snacks.

    Here are seven healthy snack items that are delicious, nutritious, and perfect for anyone watching their calorie intake:

    1. Greek Yogurt with Berries

    Greek yogurt is a protein-rich snack that helps keep you feeling full for longer. It's also a good source of calcium and probiotics, beneficial for gut health. Top your Greek yogurt with a handful of fresh berries like strawberries, blueberries, or raspberries for added vitamins, antioxidants, and natural sweetness.

    2. Veggie Sticks with Hummus

    Crunchy and colorful vegetable sticks, such as carrots, cucumbers, bell peppers, and celery, are low in calories and high in fiber, making them an excellent choice for weight loss. Pair them with a serving of hummus for a satisfying and protein-packed dip that adds flavor and creaminess.

    3. Air-Popped Popcorn

    Air-popped popcorn is a light and tasty whole-grain snack that is relatively low in calories compared to traditional buttered popcorn. Avoid pre-packaged microwave popcorn, as they often contain added fats and sodium. Instead, use an air-popper or make your own on the stovetop and season it with a sprinkle of your favorite herbs or spices.

    4. Mixed Nuts

    A small portion of mixed nuts, such as almonds, walnuts, and pistachios, can be a great snack for providing healthy fats, protein, and fiber. However, portion control is crucial, as nuts are calorie-dense. Stick to a small handful (about 1 ounce) to satisfy your hunger without overindulging.

    5. Rice Cakes with Avocado

    Swap traditional high-calorie crackers with whole-grain rice cakes. Top them with sliced avocado for a delicious and heart-healthy snack. Avocado provides monounsaturated fats that are good for the heart and helps keep you feeling full and satisfied.

    6. Cottage Cheese with Pineapple

    Cottage cheese is a low-fat dairy option that's rich in protein and calcium. Pair it with some fresh pineapple chunks for a sweet and tangy combination that's packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

    7. Chia Seed Pudding

    Chia seed pudding is a nutritious and versatile snack that can be prepared ahead of time. Mix chia seeds with your choice of milk (e.g., almond milk, coconut milk) and let it sit in the fridge until it thickens. Add some natural sweeteners like honey or maple syrup and top it with fresh fruit or nuts for added flavor and texture.

    Last Updated Jul 24, 2023, 7:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Here are 6 important gym etiquettes you should know LMA

    Here are 6 important gym etiquettes you should know

    Overcoming Shyness: 7 proven tips to make meaningful friends with ease MSW EAI

    Overcoming Shyness: 7 proven tips to make meaningful friends with ease

    Hamlet to Moby Dick: 7 best classics in English Literature that still enchant readers MSW EAI

    Hamlet to Moby Dick: 7 best classics in English Literature that still enchant readers

    World IVF Day 2023: Do's and don'ts during In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) treatment RBA EAI

    World IVF Day 2023: Do's and don'ts during In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) treatment

    Incredible health benefits of Curd: A probiotic powerhouse for wellness MSW EAI

    Incredible health benefits of Curd: A probiotic powerhouse for wellness

    Recent Stories

    Dark underarms no more 7 home remedies for brighter skin gcw eai

    Dark underarms no more: 7 home remedies for brighter skin

    Here are 6 important gym etiquettes you should know LMA

    Here are 6 important gym etiquettes you should know

    Overcoming Shyness: 7 proven tips to make meaningful friends with ease MSW EAI

    Overcoming Shyness: 7 proven tips to make meaningful friends with ease

    Megan Fox HOT Photos: Actress stuns fans with her SVELTE figure, cleavage in BOLD bikinis vma

    Megan Fox HOT Photos: Actress stuns fans with her SVELTE figure, cleavage in BOLD bikinis

    Remarkable archaeological discovery: Ancient portal to the underworld unearthed in a cave in Israel snt

    Remarkable archaeological discovery: Ancient portal to the underworld unearthed in a cave in Israel

    Recent Videos

    The Drive EP15: Top 4 motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 snt

    The Drive EP15: Top 4 motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Ready to discuss Manipur issue in Parliament, truth must come out before country: Amit Shah (WATCH) snt

    Ready to discuss Manipur issue in Parliament, truth must come out before country: Amit Shah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi Pragati maidan complex shines for G20 Meet: Watch stunning transformation AJR

    Delhi's Pragati maidan complex shines for G20 Meet: Watch stunning transformation

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch snt

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch

    Video Icon
    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates WATCH AJR

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates | WATCH

    Video Icon