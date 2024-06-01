Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    44-year-old Indian man sets new Guinness World Record by typing with his nose (WATCH)

    According to Guinness World Records (GWR), 44-year-old Vinod Kumar Chaudhary has entered this category three times, each time outdoing his previous record. He first achieved the title in 2023 with a time of 27.80 seconds. 

    First Published Jun 1, 2024, 11:44 AM IST

    Many of us have dabbled in nose-only typing at some time. However, this Indian man went one step further with his harmless interest in "nose typing" after breaking many typing world records. After typing all 26 alphabets from A to Z in under 25.66 seconds, Vinod Kumar Chaudhary recently shattered his previous two marks for "fastest to type Roman alphabet with nose on QWERTY keyboard." His prior best times were 26.73 seconds and 27.80 seconds, both set in 2023. Vinod had to include a space between each letter in order to create this record.

    Because to his several world records in typing, Vinod is renownedly referred to as the “Typing Man of India”. He has set records throughout the years, including the "fastest time to type the alphabet with hands behind the back with 6.78 seconds" and the "fastest time to type the alphabet backwards (single hand) with 5.36 seconds." The video of Vinod's successful effort at setting a record on X was posted by Guinness World Records on May 30 and had over 37,000 views.

    Working in the computer industry has helped Vinod develop his penchant for typing. While speaking to the Guinness World Records, the dad of four said, “My profession has been typing, that is why I thought of making a record in it, in which both my passion and my livelihood remain.”

    The 44-year-old revealed that he often practiced to increase his speed. He would occasionally become lightheaded while practising nasal typing and end up seeing stars. He said, “I believe that no matter how many problems you face in your life, you have to keep your passion until eternity.”

    Even after having multiple records in his kitty, Vinod is not done yet. He plans to make more unique world records. He told the Guinness World Records that he hopes to break as many world records as legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.

    Last Updated Jun 1, 2024, 11:44 AM IST
