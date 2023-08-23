Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'What Jumka?' to 'Jalebi Baby': 10 best songs to dance at your Sangeet

    The key to a successful Sangeet performance is a mix of songs that cater to different tastes and energies. Here are 10 songs of different styles and moods to ensure a lively and memorable Sangeet ceremony.

    'What Jumka?' to 'Jalebi Baby': 10 best songs to dance at your Sangeet
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 23, 2023, 8:31 PM IST

    A Sangeet ceremony is a joyous occasion where music, dance, and celebration blend seamlessly. The careful selection of songs elevates the ambiance, infusing the air with energy and excitement. From the new hit 'What Jumka?' to timeless pop hits like 'Badtameez Dil' , the playlist ignites the dance floor. It's a fusion of tradition and modernity, creating an unforgettable soirée where melodies weave emotions and feet tap to the cadence of happiness.

    Here are 10 best songs to dance to at your Sangeet:

    1. 'What Jumka?' from the movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

    The song "What Jhumka?" is a peppy and upbeat number that would be perfect for a sangeet dance. The lyrics are playful and flirty, and the music is catchy and danceable. The dance could incorporate traditional Indian dance moves as well as modern hip-hop and jazz moves. The bride and groom could dance together, or they could dance with their friends and family.

    2. 'London Thumakda' from the movie Queen

    This peppy track with its upbeat tempo and Punjabi folk fusion is perfect for a high-energy performance. Its catchy beats and lively rhythm make it a great choice to get everyone on the dance floor.

    3. 'Gallan Goodiyaan' from the movie Dil Dhadakne Do

    With its mix of traditional Punjabi and modern beats, this song is a celebration of togetherness. Its joyful lyrics and lively tune make it an ideal pick for a group dance performance.

    4. 'Badtameez Dil' from the movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

    Known for its infectious energy, this song is a perfect blend of contemporary and traditional sounds. Its lively beats and catchy lyrics make it an excellent choice for a solo or group dance.

    5. 'Kala Chashma' from the movie Baar Baar Dekho

    A remake of a Punjabi classic, this song's foot-tapping beats and stylish choreography make it a great fit for a Sangeet dance performance. Its mix of Punjabi and pop influences adds a vibrant touch.

    6. 'Nagada Sang Dhol' from the movie Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

    This song's traditional folk flavor and energetic tempo make it a must-have for any Sangeet playlist. Its dynamic rhythm and festive vibe can get everyone grooving.

    7. 'Senorita' from the movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

    For a more relaxed and romantic dance performance, 'Senorita' would be perfect for a sangeet dance. The lyrics are about celebrating life and living it to the fullest, and the music is infectious. The dance could incorporate traditional Spanish flamenco moves as well as modern Bollywood moves. The bride and groom could dance together, or they could dance with their friends and family.

    8. 'Jalebi Baby' by Tesher

    The song 'Jalebi Baby' is a fun and flirty number that would be perfect for a sangeet dance. The lyrics are about a young woman who is confident and outgoing, and the music is catchy and danceable.

    9. 'Tujhe Dekha To Yeh Jaana Sanam" from the movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

    This is a classic love song that is perfect for a romantic sangeet. The lyrics are about the power of love, and the music is both passionate and tender. The groom can dedicate a dance to the bride in this song.

    10. 'Desi Girl' from the movie Dostana

    A classic song that still rocks Sangeet celebrations, 'Desi Girl' has a peppy tune and a modern feel. Its catchy chorus and vibrant energy can get everyone on their feet.

    Last Updated Aug 23, 2023, 8:31 PM IST
