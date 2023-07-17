Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'The Happiness Project' to 'Me Before You': 7 best popular feel-good books

    Discover the seven best popular feel-good books that have captured readers' hearts with their heartwarming stories, relatable characters, and uplifting messages. From tales of love and self-discovery to books that celebrate friendship and the pursuit of happiness, these feel-good reads are sure to leave you with a warm and positive feeling.

    First Published Jul 17, 2023, 4:31 PM IST

    Feel-good books are literary treasures that warm the heart and uplift the spirit. These delightful reads infuse joy, optimism, and comfort into our lives. They transport us to enchanting worlds where hope prevails, and troubles seem conquerable. Through their pages, we discover endearing characters who triumph over adversity, friendship that heals, and love that blossoms. These books spark laughter, tears of happiness, and a renewed appreciation for life's simple pleasures. With every turn of the page, they remind us of the goodness in the world and leave us with a profound sense of contentment. In a fast-paced world, feel-good books are the perfect antidote, offering solace and inspiration in a compact, uplifting package.

    Here are seven of the best popular feel-good books that have captivated readers worldwide:

    1. "The Happiness Project" by Gretchen Rubin

    In this memoir, Rubin documents her year-long quest to find happiness and shares practical strategies for creating a more fulfilling life. With a mix of personal anecdotes and research-based insights, this book offers valuable advice on cultivating joy, gratitude, and personal growth.

    2. "The Secret Life of Bees" by Sue Monk Kidd

    Set in the 1960s, this heartwarming novel follows the journey of 14-year-old Lily Owens, who runs away from her troubled life and finds solace and love in the company of three beekeeping sisters. Through themes of friendship, family, and self-discovery, this book beautifully explores the power of resilience and healing.

    3. "The Rosie Project" by Graeme Simsion

    Meet Don Tillman, an eccentric genetics professor on a mission to find a suitable wife through a scientific approach. However, his plans take an unexpected turn when he meets Rosie, a free-spirited woman who challenges his orderly world. This hilarious and heartwarming novel celebrates love, acceptance, and the beauty of human connections.

    4. "The Bookshop on the Corner" by Jenny Colgan

    Follow the adventures of Nina, a librarian who decides to start a mobile bookshop in a small Scottish village. This charming story celebrates the love of books, community, and the pursuit of one's passions. It's a delightful read that will leave you with a warm and cozy feeling.

    5. "Where'd You Go, Bernadette" by Maria Semple

    Through a series of emails, letters, and other unconventional storytelling techniques, this novel follows the quest of 15-year-old Bee to find her eccentric and agoraphobic mother, Bernadette, who mysteriously disappears. With humor and wit, this book explores themes of family dynamics, creativity, and the importance of embracing one's quirks.

    6. "The Art of Racing in the Rain" by Garth Stein

    Narrated by a wise and philosophical dog named Enzo, this touching story follows the life of race car driver Denny Swift and his beloved pet. As Enzo observes the complexities of human existence, readers are reminded of the power of love, loyalty, and the resilience of the human spirit.

    7. "Me Before You" by Jojo Moyes

    This emotionally charged novel tells the story of Louisa Clark, a young woman who becomes a caregiver for Will Traynor, a quadriplegic man. Their relationship evolves into a transformative journey that explores themes of love, life choices, and the value of living each day to the fullest.

    These popular feel-good books offer a range of heartwarming stories, relatable characters, and uplifting messages. Whether you're seeking laughter, inspiration, or a cozy escape, these books are sure to leave you with a smile on your face and a renewed sense of positivity.

    Last Updated Jul 17, 2023, 4:31 PM IST
