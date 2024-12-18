Virtual arrest fraud in Kerala: Doctor almost scammed of Rs 5 lakh, foiled by SBI staff and cops; Here's How

A doctor in Changanassery was targeted by a scam syndicate posing as police and Supreme Court officials. They tricked him into transferring Rs 5 lakh by using fake documents and a video call claiming his arrest was imminent.

Kottayam: A doctor from Perunna, Kottayam, who fell victim to a virtual arrest scam, was rescued by a coordinated effort of SBI staff and the police. The fraudsters attempted to swindle Rs 5 lakh from the doctor by showing forged documents purportedly from the Supreme Court. Their scheme involved trapping the doctor into believing he was under legal scrutiny.

On Monday (Dec 16), a scam group contacted a doctor from Perunna, claiming that a parcel sent through postal services contained prohibited items. Introducing themselves as Mumbai Police, the fraudsters sent the doctor forged documents, allegedly from the Supreme Court and postal services, via WhatsApp to lend credibility to their claims.

The scammers further misled the doctor through a video call, claiming that he was under arrest and demanding Rs 5 lakh to avoid legal action. Panicked, the doctor went to an SBI branch in Changanassery and attempted to transfer the amount to the account provided by the fraudsters. However, the bank staff grew suspicious after noticing the account details and the doctor’s distressed state. When the service manager inquired about the recipient of the funds, the doctor replied that it was being sent to a friend.

The bank authorities informed the police cyber division about the incident. Following this, the Changanassery police visited the doctor’s home. Initially, the doctor did not cooperate with the investigation, and during this time, he continued the video call with the scammers. The police inspector, however, entered the house by opening the door, took the phone, and inspected it. Once they saw the real police on the phone screen, the scammers abruptly ended the call.

Kottayam SP Shahul Hamid stated that the doctor initially did not cooperate with the police investigation, but it was the intervention of the Changanassery police that prevented the scam. Once it was confirmed to be a scam, the bank froze the transaction. A total of Rs 4,35,000 out of the Rs 5 lakh was successfully frozen. The police recorded the doctor's statement and registered an FIR in the case. The investigation has begun, focusing on the scammers' bank details.

Manager Meena Babu stated that the doctor appeared to be in a state of panic when he arrived at the bank. There were initial suspicions about the account to which the money was being transferred. When the manager raised concerns, the doctor insisted that the money was being sent to a friend. The manager clarified that the question was raised due to the circumstances of the scam. Despite this, the doctor remained firm in his belief that the money was for his friend. It was when the bank's internal security system raised concerns about the transaction that the police were alerted. The manager mentioned that this was the first time such an incident had occurred at the Changanassery branch.



Latest Videos