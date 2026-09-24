Baby Shaila had gone to a relative's house. When she returned, she saw the kitchen door wide open. She checked inside and realized her house was robbed. Two of her children are abroad, and one works at a Varkala resort.

Thiruvananthapuram: A major theft happened at a locked house in Varkala Kurakkanni. The thief escaped with 10 sovereigns of gold and some cash. The incident took place on Wednesday morning around 10:45 AM at Shaila Manzil, the house of 56-year-old Baby Shaila, near Kurakkanni Borniyamukku. The thief opened the back door when nobody was home. He stole the gold ornaments and Rs 3,500 in cash.

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Baby Shaila has two children who work abroad. Her third child works at a resort in Varkala. She had gone to visit a relative's house. When she came back, she saw the kitchen door wide open. She checked inside and realized the theft had happened. The CCTV cameras clearly caught the accused coming and going. After the theft, the accused took an autorickshaw from near Kurakkanni junction and went towards Varkala. The police have collected these visuals too. The police said they have started an investigation based on the local CCTV footage to catch the accused.

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