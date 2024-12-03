Kerala weather: Orange alerts issued for 2 districts, yellow alert in 7 as heavy rainfall continues

Heavy rainfall expected in northern Kerala districts, orange alerts issued for Kannur and Kasaragod, and yellow alerts for seven other districts, with authorities urging continued vigilance.

First Published Dec 3, 2024, 12:57 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 3, 2024, 12:57 PM IST

Kannur: Kerala is expected to see a reduction in widespread heavy rainfall today, though northern districts are likely to experience continued downpours, according to weather forecasts. Orange alerts have been issued for Kannur and Kasaragod, while yellow alerts are in effect for seven districts, including Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad. Authorities have urged continued vigilance, particularly in hilly areas.

Isolated heavy rainfall is expected, with rainfall amounts ranging between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm within a 24hour period.

Special public safety instructions:

For hilly areas: Residents in areas prone to landslides, mudslides, or flash floods should relocate to safer locations immediately.
For low lying areas: Those living in floodprone areas should assess the situation and move to designated relief camps if necessary.
For poorly constructed houses: People in homes with weak roofs should exercise extreme caution, as strong winds could pose a threat. In case of dangerous conditions, authorities should be contacted, and individuals should seek safer shelters.
For public spaces: Ensure dangerous trees, posts, boards, and walls are secured, and prune any trees that could pose a hazard. Notify authorities of any hazardous situations.
Water safety: Under no circumstances should people cross rivers, bathe, fish, or engage in any activities in rivers or other water bodies during heavy rainfall.
Travel advisory: Nonessential travel should be avoided during intense rainfall, and recreational trips to waterfalls, water bodies, and hilly areas should be postponed until the weather warnings are lifted.

