A masked thief tried to cut open ATM and CDM machines at the SBI Puthukkad Thoravu branch in Thrissur after spraying black paint on five cameras. Police have launched an investigation using CCTV visuals.

Thrissur: A major robbery attempt happened at the SBI ATM and CDM center of the Puthukkad Thoravu branch in Thrissur. The burglar tried to cut open the money machines using a heavy cutter tool. Before starting the job, the thief sprayed paint on five front cameras of the ATM and CDM units to hide his identity. CCTV cameras inside the kiosk caught a masked person wearing a helmet entering the setup. When he noticed other cameras recording him, he sprayed those too before taking out his cutter. Visuals from one internal camera capturing the crime attempt have now come out.

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The suspect fled the spot when he failed to cut open the machines. Local customers used the ATM center for transactions early morning without realizing a robbery had taken place at night. The cleaning staff member who arrived around 9:30 AM saw the damage and alerted authorities. Puthukkad police reached the spot immediately and started probing the incident. Police suspect the burglar picked this location because service road closing work for the Puthukkad flyover had reduced late-night public movement near the bank building.

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The ATM unit sits right in front of the main bank building. This incident marks the second time thieves targeted this specific ATM location. Puthukkad police had earlier arrested three Haryana natives who parked a large container truck along the National Highway service road to block the view while attempting a robbery. Fingerprint experts and forensic teams inspected the current crime scene. Officers are scanning National Highway surveillance cameras to track down the fleeing culprit.