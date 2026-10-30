Travelers visiting a nearby house noticed a terrible smell in Ramanattukara, leading to the discovery of a heavily decomposed body inside an unused hospital compound's well.

KOZHIKODE: Locals and police were shocked on Sunday after a highly decomposed body was discovered inside an open well located in the compound of an unopened hospital building near Thottungal Mosque in Ramanattukara.

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Some travelers visiting a nearby house first smelled a strong, foul odor coming from the vacant property. Suspicious about the stench, they started searching the surrounding area and spotted the body floating inside the well. They immediately alerted the local residents and informed the Feroke police station.

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Police officers from Feroke along with the Fire and Rescue team rushed to the scene shortly after receiving the call. Initial probe suggests that the body is several days old, making immediate identification difficult. Police officials have started checking recent missing person reports in the district and are scanning CCTV footage from nearby cameras to identify the deceased and track how the person ended up in the well.