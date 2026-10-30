The Suvarna Keralam SK-75 lottery draw is scheduled for Friday, October 30, offering a first prize of Rs 1 crore. Check the prize categories, draw details and prize claim process here.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the results of the Suvarna Keralam SK-75 lottery draw on Friday, October 30. The main prize is Rs 1 crore and there are several other monetary awards. Thousands of lottery players statewide are waiting to check their tickets for the numbers.

First Prize Winner Announced: ₹1 Crore

The main attraction of the Suvarna Keralam SK-75 draw is the jackpot of Rs 1 crore. Participants are advised to check their ticket numbers with the official result published by the Kerala Lottery Department.

Kerala Lottery Suvarna Keralam SK-75 Winning Numbers

1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 - RC 903806

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000 - All series with number 903806

2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 - RM 502433

3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 - RK 190155

4th Prize: ₹5,000- 0520, 0894, 1303, 1343, 1350, 2026, 2928, 2952, 4503, 5376, 5469, 5896, 6133, 6879, 7167, 7417, 8473, 9241, 9623

5th Prize: ₹2,000 -

6th Prize: ₹1,000 -

7th Prize: ₹500 -

8th Prize: ₹200 -

9th Prize: ₹100 -

How to Claim Your Lottery Prize

The winners can claim the prize by submitting the original winning ticket along with identity proof and other required documents to the designated Kerala Lottery offices or authorised banks.

Participants are advised to cross-check their ticket numbers with the official result issued by the Kerala Lottery Department.

How to Verify Kerala Lottery Results

Lottery players can verify their ticket numbers through:

Kerala State Lotteries Department's official website

Official Kerala Lottery result gazette

Official publications of lottery results

Licensed lottery dealers

Winners should check their winning tickets against the official results before claiming their prizes.

(Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. The website does not support gambling.)