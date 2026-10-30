The Suvarna Keralam SK-75 lottery draw is scheduled for Friday, October 30, offering a first prize of Rs 1 crore. Check the prize categories, draw details and prize claim process here.
The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the results of the Suvarna Keralam SK-75 lottery draw on Friday, October 30. The main prize is Rs 1 crore and there are several other monetary awards. Thousands of lottery players statewide are waiting to check their tickets for the numbers.
First Prize Winner Announced: ₹1 Crore
The main attraction of the Suvarna Keralam SK-75 draw is the jackpot of Rs 1 crore. Participants are advised to check their ticket numbers with the official result published by the Kerala Lottery Department.
Kerala Lottery Suvarna Keralam SK-75 Winning Numbers
1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 - RC 903806
Consolation Prize: ₹5,000 - All series with number 903806
2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 - RM 502433
3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 - RK 190155
4th Prize: ₹5,000- 0520, 0894, 1303, 1343, 1350, 2026, 2928, 2952, 4503, 5376, 5469, 5896, 6133, 6879, 7167, 7417, 8473, 9241, 9623
5th Prize: ₹2,000 -
6th Prize: ₹1,000 -
7th Prize: ₹500 -
8th Prize: ₹200 -
9th Prize: ₹100 -
How to Claim Your Lottery Prize
The winners can claim the prize by submitting the original winning ticket along with identity proof and other required documents to the designated Kerala Lottery offices or authorised banks.
Participants are advised to cross-check their ticket numbers with the official result issued by the Kerala Lottery Department.
How to Verify Kerala Lottery Results
- Lottery players can verify their ticket numbers through:
- Kerala State Lotteries Department's official website
- Official Kerala Lottery result gazette
- Official publications of lottery results
- Licensed lottery dealers
- Winners should check their winning tickets against the official results before claiming their prizes.
(Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. The website does not support gambling.)