A 62-year-old grocery shop owner, Joshi Thomas, died on the spot after a speeding Uber taxi hit him at Kaithavana Swami Junction in Alappuzha. The out-of-control car then rammed into a parked scooter, which caught fire and burnt completely. The taxi driver also suffered injuries in the crash.

Alappuzha: A speeding car hit and killed a pedestrian early this morning. The car lost control after the crash and rammed into a scooter parked on the roadside. The scooter caught fire and burnt down completely. The victim was Joshi Thomas (also known as John Thomas, 62). He ran a grocery shop and lived at Umassery in Sanathanapuram, Kalarkode. The taxi driver, Sarath (35), from Vayalmadampil house in Karamana, Thiruvananthapuram, got injured. He is getting treatment at the hospital right now. The burnt scooter belonged to Sandeep from Pullurikkal, Kalarkode.

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The accident happened at 5:45 AM today at Kaithavana Swami Junction. An Uber taxi going from Changanassery to Ernakulam caused the crash. Joshi stepped out of his house to get milk for his shop and go for a morning walk. A speeding car hit him while he was walking on the footpath. Joshi usually goes for morning walks with his friend Sandeep. Sandeep got a bit late today. He had just reached the spot on his scooter when the crash happened. The car hit Joshi first, then rammed into Sandeep's scooter. The scooter caught fire immediately. The car finally stopped after hitting the footpath railing and a nearby divider. The fire force team reached the spot and put out the fire on the completely burnt scooter.

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The crash completely destroyed the scooter (registration KL 04 AP 0322) parked on the roadside. The fire also burnt Rs 4000 cash, two ATM cards, and PAN cards kept inside the scooter. The fire force team put out the fire and rushed Joshi and Sarath to the General Hospital in an ambulance. The South Police registered a case and started their investigation. The police said the taxi driver fell asleep at the wheel, which caused the accident. The police took the Uber taxi (KL 01 DL 5704) into custody. The hospital staff moved Joshi's body to the Alappuzha Medical College Hospital after the inquest procedures. Joshi ran a grocery shop right next to his house.