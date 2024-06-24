CRPF jawan from Kerala among 2 killed in Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh

In Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, an IED blast carried out by Naxalites killed two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel. The deceased were identified as constable Shailendra (29) and driver Vishnu R (35) from Kerala.

Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, one of whom was a Malayali, were killed on Sunday in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district when Naxalites detonated a truck using an improvised explosive device (IED). The deceased Keralite, Vishnu R, 35, hailed from Palode in Thiruvananthapuram. He was a driver in the CRPF’s jungle warfare unit, CoBRA.

The explosion occurred around 3 pm near Timmapuram village, situated between the Silger and Tekalgudem camps of security forces, over 400 km from Raipur, the state capital. An advance party of the 201st unit of the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) initiated a patrol from the Silger camp under the Jagargunda police station limits. This was part of its Road Opening Party duty towards Tekalgudem.

The late Vishnu was the son of Raghuvar and Ajitha, residing at Anizham House, Palode Farm Junction. His wife, Nikhila, works as a nurse at Sreechitra Hospital. They have two sons, Nirdev and Nirvin.



