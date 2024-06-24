Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    CRPF jawan from Kerala among 2 killed in Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh

    In Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, an IED blast carried out by Naxalites killed two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.  The deceased were identified as constable Shailendra (29) and driver Vishnu R (35) from Kerala.
     

    CRPF jawan from Kerala among 2 killed in Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 24, 2024, 8:39 AM IST

    Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, one of whom was a Malayali, were killed on Sunday in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district when Naxalites detonated a truck using an improvised explosive device (IED). The deceased Keralite, Vishnu R, 35, hailed from Palode in Thiruvananthapuram. He was a driver in the CRPF’s jungle warfare unit, CoBRA.

    The explosion occurred around 3 pm near Timmapuram village, situated between the Silger and Tekalgudem camps of security forces, over 400 km from Raipur, the state capital. An advance party of the 201st unit of the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) initiated a patrol from the Silger camp under the Jagargunda police station limits. This was part of its Road Opening Party duty towards Tekalgudem.

    The security personnel were traveling in a truck and on motorcycles. Naxalites triggered an IED blast targeting the truck, which resulted in the deaths of constable Shailendra (29) and the driver, Vishnu R (35).

    The late Vishnu was the son of Raghuvar and Ajitha, residing at Anizham House, Palode Farm Junction. His wife, Nikhila, works as a nurse at Sreechitra Hospital. They have two sons, Nirdev and Nirvin.
     

    Last Updated Jun 24, 2024, 8:39 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lok Sabha session: Speaker election, NEET scandal, and Mahtab appointment expected to spark debates AJR

    Lok Sabha session: Speaker election, NEET scandal, and Mahtab appointment expected to spark debates

    Beijing increasing aggression in South China sea: Signs of rattled hegemonic bully losing influence AJR

    Beijing's increasing aggression in South China sea: Signs of rattled hegemonic bully losing influence

    Shameless crass politics': Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's post on Uttar Pradesh draws BJP's ire AJR

    'Shameless crass politics': Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's post on Uttar Pradesh draws BJP's ire

    Suraj Revanna's arrest: JD(S) MLA HD Revanna defends son amid sexual assault allegations, calls it 'conspiracy' AJR

    Suraj Revanna's arrest: JD(S) MLA HD Revanna defends son amid sexual assault allegations, calls it 'conspiracy

    Kerala: CPM's O R Kelu becomes first tribal minister as he takes oath in Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet anr

    Kerala: CPM's O R Kelu becomes first tribal minister as he takes oath in Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet

    Recent Stories

    Lok Sabha session: Speaker election, NEET scandal, and Mahtab appointment expected to spark debates AJR

    Lok Sabha session: Speaker election, NEET scandal, and Mahtab appointment expected to spark debates

    Petrol diesel FRESH prices announced on June 24: Check city-wise rate AJR

    Petrol, diesel FRESH prices announced on June 24: Check city-wise rate

    LADIES! Netmeg to your period pain rescue, here's how it can help RKK

    LADIES! Netmeg to your period pain rescue, here's how it can help

    Do you have Diabetes? Create healthy eating plan to maintain your blood sugar level RBA

    Do you have Diabetes? Create healthy eating plan to maintain your blood sugar level

    Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal are MARRIED! Couple share pictures, see post RKK

    Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal are MARRIED! Couple share pictures, see post

    Recent Videos

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH) AJR

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon