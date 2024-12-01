Cyclone Fengal Effect: IMD sounds red alert in Kerala's four districts; Heavy rainfall expected in coming days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod, and Lakshadweep on December 4. Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning are expected in southern Kerala over the next five days.

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of heavy rainfall in Kerala in the coming days. A red alert has been declared for four districts—Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur—for tomorrow. Additionally, an orange alert is in place for Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, and Palakkad districts, while a yellow alert has been announced for Kottayam, Alappuzha, and Pathanamthitta districts.

The intensified rainfall in Kerala is attributed to the impact of Cyclone Fengal, which made landfall in Puducherry.

The northeast monsoon is expected to intensify in the coming days, according to the Meteorological Department. Today, an orange alert has been issued for four districts: Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Idukki. Additionally, a yellow alert has been declared for nine districts: Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod, and Lakshadweep.

On the 3rd of this month, a yellow alert is forecasted for eight districts, including Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod, and Lakshadweep.

For December 4, a yellow alert has been issued for Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod districts, and Lakshadweep. The Meteorological Department predicts heavy rainfall in southern Kerala over the next five days, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

Residents in landslide-prone areas have been advised to remain cautious. Authorities have urged district administrations to take necessary precautions, as there is a possibility of intense rainfall and severe thunderstorms during this period.

Cyclone Fengal made landfall early Sunday at around 2 am near Puducherry, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and parts of Andhra Pradesh are experiencing heavy rainfall and strong winds.

