Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    "Not learning from past...": CPI mouthpiece 'Janayugam' slams minister, govt on Sabarimala spot booking

    The Sabarimala spot booking controversy is heating up in Kerala, with the CPI's mouthpiece, Janayugam, criticizing Devaswom Minister and the government for mishandling the situation. The CPI wants spot booking allowed for temple visits, warning that mishandling sensitive issues could fuel opposition.

    "Not learning from past...": CPI mouthpiece 'Janayugam' slams minister, govt on Sabarimala spot booking dmn
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Oct 14, 2024, 10:31 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 14, 2024, 10:31 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The CPI's mouthpiece, Janayugam, has published an article criticizing both the Devaswom Minister and the government regarding the Sabarimala issue. The article states that despite having previously mishandled a situation in Sabarimala and suffering backlash, there has been no learning from past mistakes, and it calls for allowing spot booking for temple visits. It warns that mishandling sensitive issues could provide ammunition to adversarial factions. The article openly criticizes Minister Vasavan, suggesting he has not attempted to calm the controversy surrounding spot booking.

    The CPI had previously publicly supported the demand for spot booking at Sabarimala. Binoy Viswam commented to Asianet News that the BJP should not be given an opportunity for political exploitation. The CPI(M) Patanamthitta district committee has also expressed the need for the government to withdraw its decision. The BJP has warned that they will go to Sabarimala without online booking and will protest if denied entry. Meanwhile, the Devaswom Board has stated that they will wait for the Chief Minister to make a final decision on the matter.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Reports reveal CMRL covered Veena Vijayan travel, accommodation expenses apart from monthly pay-offs anr

    Kerala: Reports reveal CMRL covered Veena Vijayan's travel, accommodation expenses apart from monthly pay-offs

    Kerala: Actor Baiju Santhosh booked for drunk driving after collision with scooter rider in Thiruvananthapuram anr

    Kerala: Actor Baiju Santhosh booked for drunk driving after collision with scooter rider in Thiruvananthapuram

    Kerala: Actor Bala arrested following complaint by former wife in Kochi anr

    Kerala: Actor Bala arrested following complaint by former wife in Kochi

    National child rights body's directive to stop state funding to madrassas will not affect Kerala; Here's how anr

    National child rights body's directive to stop state funding to madrassas will not affect Kerala; Here's how

    SFIO records statement of Veena Vijayan, daughter of Kerala CM in CMRL monthly pay-off case in Chennai anr

    SFIO records statement of Veena Vijayan, daughter of Kerala CM in CMRL monthly pay-off case in Chennai

    Recent Stories

    Achieve IELTS Band 7: Essential tips and tricks for a higher exam score NTI

    Achieve IELTS Band 7: Essential tips and tricks for a higher exam score

    'Defend your people, country...' Hezbollah releases audio of hassan Nasrallah two weeks after his death (LISTEN) anr

    'Defend your people, country...' Hezbollah releases audio of Nasrallah two weeks after his death (LISTEN)

    Bahraich communal clashes: 1 killed during Durga idol immersion; UP CM days guilty won't be spared (WATCH) snt

    Bahraich communal clashes: 1 killed during Durga idol immersion; UP CM says guilty won't be spared (WATCH)

    Jigra Box Office collection Dy 3: Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina starrer earns THIS on first Sunday ATG

    'Jigra' Box Office collection Dy 3: Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina starrer earns THIS on first Sunday

    Ananya Panday revealed Aryan Khan threatened her with video leak NTI

    Ananya Panday reveals Aryan Khan threatened her with video leak

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon