"Not learning from past...": CPI mouthpiece 'Janayugam' slams minister, govt on Sabarimala spot booking

The Sabarimala spot booking controversy is heating up in Kerala, with the CPI's mouthpiece, Janayugam, criticizing Devaswom Minister and the government for mishandling the situation. The CPI wants spot booking allowed for temple visits, warning that mishandling sensitive issues could fuel opposition.

Thiruvananthapuram: The CPI's mouthpiece, Janayugam, has published an article criticizing both the Devaswom Minister and the government regarding the Sabarimala issue. The article states that despite having previously mishandled a situation in Sabarimala and suffering backlash, there has been no learning from past mistakes, and it calls for allowing spot booking for temple visits. It warns that mishandling sensitive issues could provide ammunition to adversarial factions. The article openly criticizes Minister Vasavan, suggesting he has not attempted to calm the controversy surrounding spot booking.

The CPI had previously publicly supported the demand for spot booking at Sabarimala. Binoy Viswam commented to Asianet News that the BJP should not be given an opportunity for political exploitation. The CPI(M) Patanamthitta district committee has also expressed the need for the government to withdraw its decision. The BJP has warned that they will go to Sabarimala without online booking and will protest if denied entry. Meanwhile, the Devaswom Board has stated that they will wait for the Chief Minister to make a final decision on the matter.

Latest Videos