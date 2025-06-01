The Maharashtra FDA has reportedly suspended Zepto’s food business license after inspecting its Mumbai facility and finding poor hygiene, fungal contamination and expired goods. The suspension will remain until full regulatory compliance is achieved.

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the food business license of Zepto operator Kiranakart Technologies after uncovering major food safety violations at its facility in Dharavi, Mumbai.

During an inspection, the FDA found widespread non-compliance with the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and related licensing regulations from 2011. The inspection revealed fungal growth on food items, poor hygiene with products stored near clogged or stagnant water, and failure to maintain appropriate cold storage temperatures.

Poor and unhygienic storage facility

Officials reportedly noted wet and filthy floors, disorganised storage conditions, and food items being stored directly on the floor at the Dharavi facility. Expired products were not clearly separated from those still in date, further raising safety concerns.

The inspection followed a tip-off from Maharashtra’s Minister of State for FDA, Yogesh Kadam. Based on the findings, Anupamaa Balasaheb Patil, Assistant Commissioner (Food), issued an immediate suspension order under Section 32(3) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and Regulation 2.1.8(4) of the 2011 Licensing and Registration regulations.

The suspension will remain in effect until Zepto’s facility meets all food safety standards and receives clearance from the licensing authority.

This development raises serious questions about food safety practices in India’s fast-growing quick commerce sector, where speed and convenience are often prioritised over regulatory compliance.