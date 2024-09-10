Kerala: Missing Malappuram man Vishnujith found in Ooty after intensive search op on brief phone activity

Malappuram native Vishnujith, who has been missing for six days, has been found following search operation in Ooty. Vishnujith was last seen on September 4 when he left his home, telling his family that he would return soon after dealing with a financial matter.

Ooty: Malappuram native Vishnujith, who has been missing for six days, has been found following search operation in Ooty. His phone was briefly active in the Ooty-Coonoor area, leading the police to intensify their investigation in that region.

Vishnujith was last seen on September 4 when he left his home, telling his family that he would return soon after dealing with a financial matter. However, his phone was switched off shortly after, and efforts to trace him remained unknown. He is an employee at an ice-cream company in Kanjikode in Palakkad.

His sister, Jasna, had expressed concerns that Vishnujith might have been kidnapped or harmed due to financial dealings. She revealed that Vishnujith had mentioned to a friend that he had some issues to resolve and would return after settling them. He had also mentioned that he needed to give some money to someone, failing which he will have to face consequences.

CCTV footage emerged showing Vishnujith boarding a bus from Palakkad bus stand on September 4. His wedding to a woman from Manjeri was scheduled for the last day, but he went missing before that. The couple had been friends for years.

