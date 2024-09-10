Kerala: Mast light's fuse removed twice over Minister's absence for inauguration in Thiruvananthapuram

A CPI ward member in Vavarambalam, Thiruvananthapuram, repeatedly removed the fuse of a mini mast light installed using Minister G.R. Anil's special funds. Abhin Das, upset that the minister did not attend an inauguration, removed the fuse twice.

Thiruvananthapuram: The mini mast light funded by Minister G.R. Anil had its fuse removed twice due to disagreements over the minister's absence at its inauguration. The fuse removal was attributed to differences of opinion related to the minister not attending the event. The fuse was pulled by the CPI ward member Abhin Das of Vavarambalam. The mast light was installed in front of the Cheruvalli Muslim Jamaat in Vavarambalam ward, Thiruvananthapuram using the minister's special fund in March.

Due to several delays, the inauguration finally took place on Monday (Sep 09), with district panchayat member Venu Gopalan Nair switching on the light. The inauguration was scheduled at around 5:30 PM. However, at 6 PM, local ward member Abhin Das arrived and removed the fuse. Upon hearing this, the Left party workers went to the panchayat member’s house, restored the fuse, and switched the light back on.

Later, around 11:30 PM, ward member Abhin Das returned with a friend and once again removed the fuse. The ward member was reportedly displeased because the minister did not personally attend the inauguration, which led to his actions. The Jamaat committee has filed a complaint with the Pothencode police, demanding action against the ward member for his misconduct.

