Kerala: Rajeev Chandrasekhar slams Left govt's financial indiscipline amid Onam

Former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar criticised the Kerala government for its decision to advance a loan to cover Onam-related expenses, including bonuses and fringe benefits for employees. He pointed out that the government is borrowing Rs 4,800 crore from the funds allocated for the final quarter of the financial year.

Taking to social media, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, "Onam is a celebration that holds deep emotional significance for all Malayalis. It represents a time when people lived without deceit or treachery, a period characterized by genuine human connection. Vijayan govt is strict only when it comes to extensive spending even at times of financial crisis."

(He quotes a famous Malayalam saying ‘kaanam vittum Onam unnanam, meaning 'Celebrate Onam even if you have to sell your property').

The BJP leader continued, "The Kerala government decides to advance loans allocated for the final quarter of the fiscal year to cover Onam expenses, including staff bonuses and festival allowances. Approximately Rs 4,800 crores will be borrowed for this purpose."

"This is a decision that will further stress Kerala, which is facing a severe crisis as a result of the mismanagement and lack of financial discipline of the successive governments that have ruled the state."

"Had the unnecessary extravagance and wasteful expenditure been curbed there would not have been a situation of borrowing on interest to pay employee benefits," he added.

Reports indicate that the Centre has allocated a borrowing cap of Rs 37,512 crore for the state. Out of this, Rs 21,253 crore was designated for expenses until December, leaving only Rs 700 crore available. In this context, the government is currently borrowing Rs 4,800 crore from the Rs 16,257 crore set aside for major expenditures in the final quarter.



