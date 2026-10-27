A 74-year-old mother from Ottapalam died of a massive heart attack right after she heard the news of her daughter's death. The deceased is Shantha from Manisseri. She suffered the fatal shock when she found out her daughter Shanthy passed away during treatment.

Palakkad: In a heartbreaking incident in Ottapalam, a 74-year-old woman died of a massive heart attack shortly after learning about her daughter's death. The deceased, Shantha, was a resident of Chundichiparambil in Manisseri. She reportedly suffered the fatal heart attack after receiving the news that her daughter, Shanthy, had passed away during treatment.

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According to reports, Shanthy experienced severe chest pain yesterday while staying at her husband's house in Mayannur. Her family immediately rushed her to a private hospital in Vaniyamkulam, hoping she would recover. However, despite receiving medical attention, Shanthy's condition did not improve, and she died this morning while undergoing treatment.

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The news of her daughter's death came as a devastating shock to Shantha. Unable to bear the sudden loss, the elderly woman reportedly suffered a massive heart attack shortly after hearing the news. She later died, turning the family's grief into a double tragedy.

Following the deaths, the family made arrangements to bring the bodies to their respective homes. Shantha's body was taken to her residence in Manisseri, Ottapalam, while Shanthy's body was kept at her husband's house in Mayannur.

The family is preparing to conduct the funeral ceremonies tomorrow. The incident has left relatives and local residents mourning the loss of a mother and daughter within a short span of time.