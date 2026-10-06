The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the Sthree Sakthi SS-540 lottery results on October 6, 2026. The weekly draw features multiple prize categories, including a top prize of Rs 1 crore. Participants are advised to carefully verify their ticket numbers against the official government publication rather than social media.

The Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-540 lottery results have been announced today, October 6, 2026. The much-awaited weekly lottery draw was conducted at 3 PM by the Kerala State Lotteries Department. Ticket holders can now check the winning numbers and verify whether their tickets have secured any of the prizes.

The Sthree Sakthi lottery is one of Kerala's weekly lottery draws and attracts participants from across the state. With the SS-540 draw now completed, winners are advised to carefully check their ticket numbers against the officially published result.

Also Read: Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-540 Lottery Result Today (October 6): Rs 1 Crore Jackpot; Check Draw Time and Details

Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-540 Winning Numbers

1st Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000 – SL723487

Consolation Prize: Rs 5,000 – All other series with 723487

2nd Prize: Rs 30,00,000 – SD686281

3rd Prize: Rs 5,00,000 – SK300877

4th Prize: Rs 5,000 – 0340, 0818, 0926, 1040, 1257, 3228, 3238, 3889, 4821, 6034, 7229, 7586, 8348, 8410, 9463, 9589, 9713, 9864, 9905

5th Prize: Rs 2,000 – 0261, 1494, 1979, 2324, 4798, 5429

6th Prize: Rs 1,000 – 0204, 0335, 0756, 0885, 1693, 1746, 1892, 1967, 2347, 2441, 4005, 4590, 4818, 5316, 5536, 6313, 6677, 7589, 7743, 7745, 8331, 8510, 8903, 9129, 9229

7th Prize: Rs 500 – 0120, 0219, 0249, 0417, 0486, 0515, 0603, 0759, 0918, 1000, 1004, 1016, 1497, 1854, 1903, 2042, 2299, 2581, 2902, 3158, 3469, 3710, 3902, 3972, 4001, 4088, 4232, 4301, 4481, 4528, 4567, 4683, 4733, 4874, 5239, 5348, 5503, 5727, 5733, 5794, 5799, 5897, 6060, 6147, 6215, 6358, 6422, 6446, 6611, 6689, 6997, 7199, 7258, 7381, 7383, 7412, 7519, 7569, 7668, 7803, 7976, 8109, 8307, 8504, 8893, 9066, 9074, 9086, 9292, 9333, 9420, 9528, 9751, 9799, 9827, 9938

8th Prize: Rs 200 – 0347, 0421, 0634, 0672, 0674, 0690, 0713, 0860, 0902, 0921, 0941, 1026, 1074, 1253, 1271, 1499, 1713, 1750, 1809, 1969, 2155, 2165, 2260, 2592, 2632, 2693, 2723, 2787, 3121, 3206, 3475, 3559, 3639, 3648, 3839, 3923, 4055, 4216, 4333, 4371, 4405, 4494, 4513, 4526, 4596, 4971, 5050, 5501, 5576, 5605, 5770, 5882, 5957, 6283, 6480, 6728, 6733, 6883, 7204, 7309, 7324, 7327, 7427, 7472, 7568, 7591, 7828, 7953, 7984, 8049, 8061, 8159, 8198, 8296, 8304, 8404, 8495, 8546, 8785, 8836, 9012, 9045, 9185, 9289, 9403, 9514, 9546, 9775, 9894, 9947

9th Prize: Rs 100 – 0002, 0010, 0129, 0151, 0173, 0256, 0259, 0307, 0383, 0498, 0770, 0806, 0810, 0850, 0862, 0889, 0943, 1178, 1303, 1319, 1353, 1454, 1460, 1473, 1637, 1645, 1769, 1799, 1877, 1928, 2068, 2103, 2229, 2265, 2290, 2314, 2333, 2400, 2435, 2558, 2661, 2686, 2761, 2848, 3001, 3022, 3029, 3057, 3074, 3107, 3190, 3284, 3289, 3297, 3621, 3708, 3824, 3900, 3904, 3978, 4073, 4081, 4117, 4142, 4281, 4336, 4431, 4532, 4548, 4552, 4554, 4603, 4615, 4626, 4644, 4729, 5065, 5088, 5210, 5254, 5300, 5415, 5441, 5516, 5580, 5607, 5736, 5750, 5809, 5866, 5928, 5935, 5945, 5952, 6000, 6062, 6191, 6406, 6469, 6499, 6502, 6552, 6595, 6989, 7023, 7083, 7217, 7228, 7248, 7316, 7386, 7439, 7462, 7525, 7602, 7674, 7679, 7709, 7765, 7934, 7997, 8040, 8166, 8234, 8267, 8277, 8363, 8413, 8590, 8709, 8746, 8751, 9161, 9227, 9398, 9429, 9435, 9490, 9492, 9506, 9529, 9585, 9663, 9724, 9769, 9772, 9800, 9885, 9978, 9994

The SS-540 winning numbers will be listed below according to their respective prize categories. Ticket holders should check the series and number printed on their tickets carefully before claiming a prize.

The draw includes multiple prize categories, with the first prize worth Rs 1 crore. Other prizes are also awarded to eligible ticket holders based on the official draw results.

As lottery results can contain several series and ticket numbers, participants should avoid relying solely on screenshots or numbers shared on social media. The official Kerala State Lotteries result publication and Kerala Government Gazette should be treated as the final reference for verifying winning tickets.

How To Check Kerala Lottery SS-540 Results

To check today's Sthree Sakthi SS-540 result, ticket holders can compare their ticket number with the winning numbers published after the draw. It is important to match the complete ticket number and series correctly.

Winners should preserve their original lottery ticket safely. Before making a claim, they should follow the Kerala State Lotteries Department's prescribed verification and prize-claim procedures. Winning tickets may also need to be submitted within the specified period along with the required documents.

The SS-540 results mark another weekly draw in Kerala's lottery calendar. Participants who have purchased tickets for today's draw can now check the published numbers and find out whether they have won a prize.

Disclaimer: Lottery results should be verified against the official Kerala State Lotteries publication before making any claim.

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