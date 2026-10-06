The Kerala State Lotteries will conduct the Sthree Sakthi SS-540 draw on October 6, 2026, at 3 PM in Thiruvananthapuram. Tickets cost Rs 50, offering a top prize of Rs 1 crore, a second prize of Rs 30 lakh, and a third prize of Rs 5 lakh.

Kerala lottery enthusiasts have another chance to test their luck today, October 6, 2026, as the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries is set to conduct the Sthree Sakthi SS-540 draw. The weekly lottery draw is scheduled for 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, according to the official lottery schedule.

The anticipation is building among ticket holders as they wait for the winning numbers to be announced. The SS-540 Sthree Sakthi lottery carries a first prize of Rs 1 crore, making today's draw a major event for participants across Kerala. The second prize is Rs 30 lakh, while the third prize is Rs 5 lakh.

Kerala Lottery SS-540 Result Today

The Sthree Sakthi SS-540 results have not been announced yet. The official draw is scheduled for 3 PM, after which the winning numbers will be published. Participants should carefully check the series and ticket number once the results are released.

The Sthree Sakthi lottery is conducted every Tuesday as part of Kerala's weekly lottery programme. The ticket price is Rs 50, and the draw features multiple prize categories, including rewards based on the last four digits of eligible tickets.

How To Check Kerala Lottery SS-540 Results

Once the draw is completed, ticket holders can check the winning numbers through the Kerala State Lotteries' official result publication and government gazette. It is important to match both the series and ticket number printed on the ticket before claiming a prize.

The winning ticket should be preserved safely. Prize winners are required to follow the prescribed verification and claim procedure within the stipulated period. Participants should also verify the winning numbers against the official Kerala Government Gazette before proceeding with a claim.

Kerala Lottery SS-540: What To Expect Today

The winning numbers for the Sthree Sakthi SS-540 draw will be added after the 3 PM draw. Until the official announcement is made, ticket holders should treat any numbers circulating on social media or unofficial websites with caution.

The Directorate's schedule confirms that the next Sthree Sakthi draw, SS-541, will take place on October 13, 2026.