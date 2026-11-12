The Kerala State Lottery Department is due to conduct the Karunya Plus draw today (Thursday November 12th 2026) i.e. the KN-649 draw at 3pm at Gorky Bhavan (near Bakery Junction), Thiruvananthapuram. All the ticket holders across the state are looking forward to the draw, hoping their numbers will win them a prize.

The Kerala State Lottery Department is due to conduct the Karunya Plus draw today (Thursday November 12th 2026) i.e. the KN-649 draw at 3pm at Gorky Bhavan (near Bakery Junction), Thiruvananthapuram. All the ticket holders across the state are looking forward to the draw, hoping their numbers will win them a prize.

First prize for Karunya Plus KN-649 is Rs 1 crore. The draw is part of the weekly lottery programme in Kerala where the participants get a chance to win in various categories. The winning numbers have not yet been declared and of course no prize has been declared as yet.

After the 3pm draw the department will be releasing the result list. The full list is likely to be out later in the afternoon (typically around 4.30pm) although of course the exact time is not guaranteed. People are advised to look at the official result document when it comes out rather than go on all the various numbers that are being circulated online.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Result Today 11/11/2026: Dhanalekshmi DL-77 Winning Numbers Out, Check Rs 1 Crore Winner

Ticket holders are advised to keep their KN-649 tickets safe and to check the name of the lottery, the draw number, the series and the ticket number very carefully against the published results. If a match is found then the correct procedure for claiming the prize must be followed and the original ticket must be kept.

The Karunya Plus KN-649 result will be updated once the Kerala State Lottery Department have announced the winning numbers. The draw is still due today at 3pm and all the winning numbers are still to be announced. The full result list with prize category details will be available once the Department has published their list. That is the list you go by when checking a ticket to see if you've won.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Result Today 10/11/2026: Sthree Sakthi SS-545 Winning Numbers Out, Check Rs 1 Crore Winner