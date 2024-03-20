Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala likely to experience rainfall in 10 districts amid soaring temperature tomorrow

    The IMD stated that rainfall will occur in  Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts.

    Thiruvananthapuram: After enduring severe heat, Kerala finds solace in the fact that summer rains are expected to relieve the region's drought. Residents have been eagerly anticipating precipitation, which would provide relief from the hot temperatures. According to the weather forecast, Kerala will receive much-needed summer showers beginning tomorrow.

    The India Meteorological Department has said that Kerala may experience rainfall in 10 districts on March 21( Thursday). The IMD stated that rainfall will occur in  Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts.

    The maximum temperature in Palakkad district will be 39°C; in Kollam, Alappuzha, and Pathanamthitta districts, it will be 38°C; in Kottayam and Thrissur districts, it will be 37°C; and in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Kannur, and Kozhikode, it will be 37°C till March 21. The IMD stated that the maximum temperature is expected to reach 36°C (2-4°C over normal). These districts, except for hilly terrain, are anticipated to endure hot and humid weather from March 19th to 21st, 2024.

