Kochi bid a tearful farewell to N. Ramachandran, killed in the Pahalgam terror attack. Public homage was held at Changampuzha Park, attended by officials and citizens, before the funeral with full state honors.

Kochi witnessed an emotional farewell as the nation paid tribute to N. Ramachandran, the Malayali man killed in the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. His body, which had been kept at a private hospital mortuary in Ernakulam, was brought to Changampuzha Park at 7:30 a.m. for public viewing.

Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar, along with several political leaders, officials, and public representatives, arrived to offer their final respects. Hundreds of ordinary citizens also gathered at the park to pay tribute to the deceased. The sight of Ramachandran’s grieving wife Sheela, daughter Arathi, and son Aravind moved many to tears as they stood by his body, offering prayers.

Following the public homage, Ramachandran’s body was taken in a procession to his residence. The funeral is scheduled to be held at 12 noon at the Edappally crematorium with full state honors, as directed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

A native of Edappally, N. Ramachandran was tragically shot dead by terrorists in front of his daughter Arathi during their visit to Pahalgam. Recounting the horrifying incident, Arathi said the terrorists may have spared her and her children because they were crying. In the chaos, she fled into the forest with her children, running in fear. It took nearly half an hour before she could get mobile reception to call for help. Shortly after, the army and local residents arrived and rescued them.

Arathi also mentioned that the terrorists were not dressed in military uniforms and added that the local Kashmiri people extended support and comfort during those traumatic moments.