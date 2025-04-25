The Karnataka cabinet, meeting in Chamarajanagar, passed a resolution condemning the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people. CM Siddaramaiah cited intelligence failure, while DCM DK Shivakumar urged unity and peace.

Chamarajanagar: The Karnataka cabinet passed a resolution against the Pahalgam terror attack during their meeting in Chamarajanagar on Thursday. The information was given by Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah while he was speaking to the reporters.

Siddaramaiah expressed his solidarity with the government of India and said that there is a failure of intelligence in the Union Government.

"A resolution condemning the incident has been passed in the cabinet meeting and we also expressed our solidarity with the government of India. There is a failure of intelligence in the central government", Siddaramaiah told reporters.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that they stand with the Union Government because the integrity of the nation is of utmost importance. He stated that some people are trying to politicise the issue which should not be done and peace should be maintained.

"We stand by the government because the nation's integrity is very important. Some of them are trying to politicise...We should all maintain peace and no one should politicise this...", DKS said.

Terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen while leaving several others injured, in one of the deadliest attacks in the valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

Following the attack, India has taken strong countermeasures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism.

In the Cabinet Committee on Security meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah, India decided to hold the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism and has closed the integrated Attari Check Post.

India has also declared the officials of the Pakistani High Commission persona non grata and ordered them to leave India within a week. The country further decided to cancel any visas provided under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) and ordered Pakistan to leave the country within 48 hours.

The Government of India has also decided to suspend visa services for Pakistani nationals, effective immediately. All existing valid visas issued by India to Pakistani nationals will stand revoked, effective from 27 April 2025, the Ministry of External Affairs stated in a press release.