Kerala: Heavy rain to lash in next 5 days with thunder and lightning; IMD issues revised alerts

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange and yellow alerts for various districts in Kerala, indicating heavy rainfall and strong winds. A low-pressure area is active from the Kerala coast to south Gujarat coast. A cyclonic circulation is also prevailing over South East Madhya Pradesh. As a result of this, the IMD has warned that there is a possibility of widespread rain with thunder and lightning in Kerala for the next 5 days.

The IMD notification read, "Heavy rainfall & gusty winds speed reaching 50 Kmph is likely to occur at one or two places in Thrissur & Malappuram districts; Moderate rainfall & gusty winds speed reaching 40 Kmph is likely to occur at one or two places in all other districts of Kerala."

Orange Alert:

- July 29: Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts

- Heavy rainfall is expected in isolated areas, with a possibility of very heavy rainfall (115.6 mm to 204.4 mm in 24 hours)

Yellow Alert:

- July 29: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Palakkad districts

- Isolated heavy rainfall expected, with a possibility of heavy rainfall (64.5 mm to 115.5 mm in 24 hours)

Precautions:

- People living in low-lying areas and near water bodies should be cautious

- Avoid traveling to hilly areas during nighttime

- Be prepared for emergencies and keep an emergency kit ready

- Avoid venturing into rivers and other water bodies during heavy rainfall

- Follow instructions from authorities and stay tuned to weather updates

According to the latest radar image, there is a possibility of:

- Moderate to heavy rainfall and strong winds with speeds up to 40 km/h in isolated areas of Malappuram and Kannur districts within the next three hours.

- Light to moderate rainfall and strong winds with speeds up to 40 km/h in isolated areas of Kozhikode district within the next three hours.



