    Kerala: Heavy rain to lash in next 5 days with thunder and lightning; IMD issues revised alerts

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange and yellow alerts for several districts in Kerala due to expected heavy rainfall and strong winds. The IMD has warned of widespread rain, thunder, and lightning in Kerala over the next five days.
     

    Kerala: Heavy rain to lash in next 5 days with thunder and lightning; IMD issues revised alerts july 29 2024 anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 29, 2024, 5:32 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange and yellow alerts for various districts in Kerala, indicating heavy rainfall and strong winds. A low-pressure area is active from the Kerala coast to south Gujarat coast. A cyclonic circulation is also prevailing over South East Madhya Pradesh. As a result of this, the IMD has warned that there is a possibility of widespread rain with thunder and lightning in Kerala for the next 5 days.

    The IMD notification read, "Heavy rainfall & gusty winds speed reaching 50 Kmph is likely to occur at one or two places in Thrissur & Malappuram districts; Moderate rainfall & gusty winds speed reaching 40 Kmph is likely to occur at one or two places in all other districts of Kerala."

    Orange Alert:

    - July 29: Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts
    - Heavy rainfall is expected in isolated areas, with a possibility of very heavy rainfall (115.6 mm to 204.4 mm in 24 hours)

    Yellow Alert:

    - July 29: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Palakkad districts
    - Isolated heavy rainfall expected, with a possibility of heavy rainfall (64.5 mm to 115.5 mm in 24 hours)

    Precautions:

    - People living in low-lying areas and near water bodies should be cautious

    - Avoid traveling to hilly areas during nighttime

    - Be prepared for emergencies and keep an emergency kit ready

    - Avoid venturing into rivers and other water bodies during heavy rainfall

    - Follow instructions from authorities and stay tuned to weather updates

    According to the latest radar image, there is a possibility of:

    - Moderate to heavy rainfall and strong winds with speeds up to 40 km/h in isolated areas of Malappuram and Kannur districts within the next three hours.

    - Light to moderate rainfall and strong winds with speeds up to 40 km/h in isolated areas of Kozhikode district within the next three hours.
     

