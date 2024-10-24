Kerala: GST raids at Thrissur’s jewellery manufacturing units yield 120 kg gold; operation continues

The GST department is conducting its largest-ever raid in Kerala, targeting 74 locations in Thrissur, with around 700 officers involved. The operation focuses on wholesale businesses and has uncovered unaccounted gold jewellery and documents.

Thrissur: Goods and Service Tax (GST) intelligence officials are continuing their raids on gold jewellery manufacturing units and shops in Thrissur. So far, 120 kg of unaccounted gold has been seized, and the inspections will continue, according to State GST Intelligence Deputy Commissioner Dinesh Kumar. Tax evasion over the past five years has been uncovered.

What is waterspout phenomenon sighted at Kerala’s Vizhinjam?

The largest GST raid in the state is currently underway in 74 locations across Thrissur. Around 700 officers from various parts of Kerala are participating in the operation, which began yesterday morning and is still ongoing. The GST department has reported the discovery of unaccounted gold jewellery and documents during the raids.

Led by State GST Intelligence Special Commissioner Abraham, the operation is focusing on wholesale businesses. Officials have named the operation "Torre del Oro," marking it as the largest raid ever conducted by the GST department in Kerala.

Further details are awaited.

