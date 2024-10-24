What is waterspout phenomenon sighted at Kerala’s Vizhinjam?

On Wednesday, a waterspout phenomenon was observed in Vizhinjam, Thiruvananthapuram. A waterspout is characterized by a rotating column of air over water, typically appearing as a funnel-shaped cloud connecting the water surface to a cumuliform cloud.

Thiruvananthapuram: A waterspout phenomenon, resembling a swirling column of water being pulled from the sea into the atmosphere, occurred off the coast of Vizhinjam on Wednesday (Oct 23). The sight of seawater shooting upwards like a spout left onlookers worried. This rare occurrence, typically seen in the open sea during strong winds and rain, was observed near the Vizhinjam port. Experts suggest that sudden changes in wind direction could be the cause of this event.

What is a 'waterspout' phenomenon?

A waterspout is a rotating column of air that forms over water, typically manifesting as a funnel-shaped cloud connecting the water surface to a cumuliform cloud.

During this event, a cloud formation similar to lightning drops from dark clouds above, causing the sea to swirl and create a vortex. This results in water rising in a funnel shape at multiple locations in the ocean. The phenomenon is initiated by a sudden pressure difference between the clouds.

However, this phenomenon is not caused by water being sucked up from the water source; rather, it occurs due to the condensation of water droplets. It is typically visible as funnel-shaped water particles connecting clouds to the water body. Waterspouts usually form in cooler weather or tropical regions. When they move onto land, they can be dangerous.

On Wednesday at around 4 PM, the phenomenon first appeared two kilometers offshore, between the international port and the Maritime board. It was visible as a strong vortex of air swirling at a circumference of forty meters, forcefully drawing seawater into the sky.

The phenomenon was visible in Vizhinjam for about half an hour. This waterspout, which typically forms over water, can pose a danger to ships and boats. During the day, boats can change direction to avoid the waterspout by observing it from a distance. However, fishermen report that there have been incidents of boats capsizing during the night due to waterspouts.

