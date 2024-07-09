Kerala government to organise 'Keraleeyam' again in December

The state government is preparing to host the Keraleeyam program again in December, following its initial event last November. The organizing committee, led by the Chief Minister, has directed departments to cover costs through sponsorships.

Thiruvananthapuram: The state government is preparing to hold the Keraleeyam programme again this December, following its debut in November last year. The organizing committee, chaired by the Chief Minister, convened to discuss the program's execution. Departments were instructed to cover the costs through sponsorship.

The government has yet to release the sponsorship figures for last year's Keraleeyam event, which was claimed to be fully sponsored. Despite multiple requests for this information under the RTI Act, the concerned departments have not responded. Although the issue was raised in the Assembly, only the expenditure figures from the Public Relations Department have been disclosed.

As part of the Keraleeyam program, the state government spent Rs 1 crore 55 lakh solely on the artistic performances held at the Central Stadium. This amount covered the cost of just seven performances. On the first day, actress Shobhana's dance performance cost Rs 8 lakh. On the second day, a special show organized by Mukesh MLA and GS Pradeep was paid Rs 8.3 lakh. The third day's performance was by Murugan Kattakkada and his team. Rs 4,05,000 was spent on the programme called Kavya 23.

On the fifth day, the government paid Rs 2,05,000 for KS Chithra's music show and Rs 3,80,000 for a fusion show by Kalamandalam artists. The cultural department provided Rs 1,19,000 for a program organized by Stephen Devassy and Mattannur Sankarankutty. The final performance, the Jayam show led by M Jayachandran, received Rs 9,90,000 for the concluding day's event.



