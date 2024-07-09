Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala government to organise 'Keraleeyam' again in December

    The state government is preparing to host the Keraleeyam program again in December, following its initial event last November. The organizing committee, led by the Chief Minister, has directed departments to cover costs through sponsorships.

    Kerala government to organise 'Keraleeyam' again in December 2024 anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 9, 2024, 11:31 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The state government is preparing to hold the Keraleeyam programme again this December, following its debut in November last year. The organizing committee, chaired by the Chief Minister, convened to discuss the program's execution. Departments were instructed to cover the costs through sponsorship.

    The government has yet to release the sponsorship figures for last year's Keraleeyam event, which was claimed to be fully sponsored. Despite multiple requests for this information under the RTI Act, the concerned departments have not responded. Although the issue was raised in the Assembly, only the expenditure figures from the Public Relations Department have been disclosed.

    As part of the Keraleeyam program, the state government spent Rs 1 crore 55 lakh solely on the artistic performances held at the Central Stadium. This amount covered the cost of just seven performances. On the first day, actress Shobhana's dance performance cost Rs 8 lakh. On the second day, a special show organized by Mukesh MLA and GS Pradeep was paid Rs 8.3 lakh. The third day's performance was by Murugan Kattakkada and his team. Rs 4,05,000 was spent on the programme called Kavya 23.

    On the fifth day, the government paid Rs 2,05,000 for KS Chithra's music show and Rs 3,80,000 for a fusion show by Kalamandalam artists. The cultural department provided Rs 1,19,000 for a program organized by Stephen Devassy and Mattannur Sankarankutty. The final performance, the Jayam show led by M Jayachandran, received Rs 9,90,000 for the concluding day's event.
     

    Last Updated Jul 9, 2024, 11:31 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 423 July 09 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 423 July 09 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more

    Kerala: Guv Arif Mohammad Khan signs ward delimitation bill amid protest from Opposition anr

    Kerala: Guv Arif Mohammad Khan signs ward delimitation bill amid protest from Opposition

    Row over re-appointment of a retired officer in Kerala Chief Minister's office anr

    Row over re-appointment of a retired officer in Kerala Chief Minister's office

    'Law will take appropriate action...' Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan responds to PSC membership bribery allegations anr

    'Law will take appropriate action...' Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan responds to PSC membership bribery allegation

    Kerala: No mid-day meal, no free books, Rs 300 fees; Idukki govt school's UP section remains unrecognised anr

    Kerala: No mid-day meal, no free books, Rs 300 fees; Idukki govt school's UP section remains unrecognised

    Recent Stories

    Hathras stampede probe: SIT records 119 statements, blames organizers for overcrowding AJR

    Hathras stampede probe: SIT records 119 statements, blames organizers for overcrowding

    Nestle to Maruti Zuzuki: Stocks to keep an eye on July 09 RKK

    Nestle to Maruti Zuzuki: Stocks to keep an eye on July 09

    Redmi 13 to launch in India today: When and where to watch event LIVE? What to expect? gcw

    Redmi 13 to launch in India today: When and where to watch event LIVE? What to expect?

    Hurricane Beryl swallows Texas: Dramatic drone videos capture homes ravaged, major flooding and more (WATCH) snt

    Hurricane Beryl swallows Texas: Dramatic drone videos capture homes ravaged, major flooding and more (WATCH)

    Anant Radhika Wedding: Isha Ambani wears lehenga worth THIS for Haldi ATG

    Anant, Radhika Wedding: Isha Ambani wears lehenga worth THIS for Haldi

    Recent Videos

    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH) AJR

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH)

    Video Icon