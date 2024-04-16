Kerala Gold Rate Today, April 16: Price of one sovereign of gold crosses Rs 54000; Check

The price of gold in Kerala crossed Rs 54000 today (April 16) for a sovereign (pavan). One sovereign saw an increase of Rs 720, taking the total market price to Rs 54,360.

The gold price in Kerala surged past Rs 54,000 today (April 16), despite a temporary easing of tensions between Iran and Israel. International gold prices stand at $2,387, with the rupee exchange rate at 83.53. Today, one sovereign (pavan) saw an increase of Rs 720, reaching a market price of Rs 54,360.

At present, gold jewelery customers have to pay Rs 59,000 including labor charges and GST to buy a sovereign of gold jewellery.

The market price of one gram of 22-carat gold is Rs 6,795, while 18-carat gold is priced at Rs 5,690. Silver prices also witnessed an increase, with a gram of normal silver priced at Rs 90, and hallmark silver at Rs 103.

April gold price at a glance:

April 1 - The price of one sovereign increased by Rs 680. The market price was Rs 50,880

April 2 - The price of one sovereign dipped by Rs 200. The market price was Rs 50,680

April 3 - The price of one sovereign increased by Rs 600. The market price was Rs 51,280

April 4 - The price of one sovereign increased by Rs 400. The market price was Rs 51,680

April 5- The price of one sovereign fell by Rs 360. The market price was Rs 51,320

April 6- The price of one sovereign increased by Rs 1160. The market price Rs 52,280

April 7- No change in market price. The market price was Rs 52,280

April 8- The price of one sovereign increased by Rs 240. The market price was Rs.52520

April 9- The price of one sovereign increased by Rs 80. The market price is Rs 52,600.

April 10- The price of one sovereign increased by Rs 80. The market price was Rs 52800.

April 11- A sovereign of gold increased by Rs 80. The market price was Rs 52960

April 12- A sovereign of gold increased by Rs 800. The market price was Rs 53760

April 13- One sovereign fell by Rs 560. The market price was Rs.53200

April 14- No change in market price. The market price was Rs 53200

April 15- One increased by Rs 440. The market price was Rs 53640

April 16- One sovereign increased by Rs 720. The market price was Rs.54360

