Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, April 16: Price of one sovereign of gold crosses Rs 54000; Check

    The price of gold in Kerala crossed Rs 54000 today (April 16) for a sovereign (pavan). One sovereign saw an increase of Rs 720, taking the total market price to Rs 54,360.

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, April 16 2024: Price of one sovereign of gold crosses Rs 54000; Check anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 16, 2024, 12:39 PM IST

    The gold price in Kerala surged past Rs 54,000 today (April 16), despite a temporary easing of tensions between Iran and Israel. International gold prices stand at $2,387, with the rupee exchange rate at 83.53. Today, one sovereign (pavan) saw an increase of Rs 720, reaching a market price of Rs 54,360.

    At present, gold jewelery customers have to pay Rs 59,000 including labor charges and GST to buy a sovereign of gold jewellery.

    The market price of one gram of 22-carat gold is Rs 6,795, while 18-carat gold is priced at Rs 5,690. Silver prices also witnessed an increase, with a gram of normal silver priced at Rs 90, and hallmark silver at Rs 103.

    April gold price at a glance:

    April 1 - The price of one sovereign increased by Rs 680. The market price was Rs 50,880 

    April 2 - The price of one sovereign dipped by Rs 200. The market price was Rs 50,680 

    April 3 - The price of one sovereign increased by Rs 600. The market price was Rs 51,280 

    April 4 - The price of one sovereign increased by Rs 400. The market price was Rs 51,680

    April 5- The price of one sovereign fell by Rs 360. The market price was Rs 51,320

    April 6- The price of one sovereign increased by Rs 1160. The market price Rs 52,280

    April 7- No change in market price. The market price was Rs 52,280

    April 8- The price of one sovereign increased by Rs 240. The market price was Rs.52520

    April 9- The price of one sovereign increased by Rs 80. The market price is Rs 52,600.

    April 10- The price of one sovereign increased by Rs 80. The market price was Rs 52800.

    April 11- A sovereign of gold increased by Rs 80. The market price was Rs 52960

    April 12- A sovereign of gold increased by Rs 800. The market price was Rs 53760

    April 13- One sovereign fell by Rs 560. The market price was Rs.53200

    April 14- No change in market price. The market price was Rs 53200

    April 15- One increased by Rs 440. The market price was Rs 53640

    April 16- One sovereign increased by Rs 720. The market price was Rs.54360
     

     

    Last Updated Apr 16, 2024, 12:39 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Kerala Constituency Profile: Will LDF make a comeback in Alathur? rkn

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Kerala Constituency Profile: Will LDF make a comeback in Alathur?

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Kerala Constituency Profile: Will UDF's Hibi Eden retain Ernakulam? anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Kerala Constituency Profile: Will UDF's Hibi Eden retain Ernakulam?

    Kerala: KSEB appeals to people to not disrupt functioning of section offices; Read rkn

    Kerala: KSEB appeals to people to not disrupt functioning of section offices; Read

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 411 April 16 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 411 April 16 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more

    Kerala: Health Minister Veena George issues warning over rise in dengue cases due to summer rains rkn

    Kerala: Health Minister Veena George issues warning over rise in dengue cases due to summer rains

    Recent Stories

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut meets Dalai Lama in Dharamshala ahead of polls RBA

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut meets Dalai Lama in Dharamshala ahead of polls

    Interest rate cuts unlikely in India for FY 2024-25: Morgan Stanley

    Interest rate cuts unlikely in India for FY 2024-25: Morgan Stanley

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Kerala Constituency Profile: Will LDF make a comeback in Alathur? rkn

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Kerala Constituency Profile: Will LDF make a comeback in Alathur?

    Patanjali misleading ad: Ramdev, Balkrishna Acharya ready for 'public apology'; SC next hearing on April 23 AJR

    Patanjali misleading ad: Ramdev, Balkrishna Acharya ready for 'public apology'; SC next hearing on April 23

    Come back stronger Maxi Fans support Glenn Maxwell after RCB star takes 'mental & physical' break from IPL 2024 snt

    'Come back stronger Maxi': Fans support Maxwell after RCB star takes 'mental & physical' break from IPL 2024

    Recent Videos

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'The good period for BJP has ended; its thinking is not good for India'

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'If Modi comes to power, it will be death knell for India'

    Video Icon
    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH) snt

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number 2

    Video Icon
    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game WATCH

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH) snt

    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH)

    Video Icon