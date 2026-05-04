As exit polls suggest a United Democratic Front (UDF) victory in the 2026 Kerala elections, a Chief Minister race is underway. The main contenders are current Opposition Leader V.D. Satheesan, noted for his assertive leadership, and veteran Ramesh Chennithala, valued for his experience.

With exit polls and early trends in the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections indictating a potential comeback for the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), attention has swiftly shifted to the crucial question: who will be the next Chief Minister if the alliance secures a mandate. The leadership race within the Congress appears to be shaping into a contest between seasoned experience and emerging leadership.

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Satheesan vs Chennithala: The Main Contenders

Two names dominate the conversation—V.D. Satheesan and Ramesh Chennithala. Satheesan, the current Leader of the Opposition, is widely credited with energising the Congress-led opposition and presenting a cohesive challenge to the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF). His assertive leadership style and ability to unify factions have strengthened his claim to the top post.

On the other hand, veteran leader Ramesh Chennithala remains a formidable contender. A former Leader of the Opposition and a senior Congress figure, his administrative experience and long-standing position within the party make him a strong choice, especially among traditionalists. Party insiders suggest his seniority could weigh heavily when the final decision is made.

Adding an important dimension, senior Congress leader P.J. Kurien has clarified the selection process, stating, “There are three names under consideration,” while emphasising that the final call will be taken by the party’s central leadership after the election results.

Also Read: Kerala Elections: UDF breaches halfway mark, leads in over 82 seats

High Command, Allies to Play Key Role

While names like K.C. Venugopal were initially discussed, reports suggest he may not be in the immediate race to avoid internal friction. Meanwhile, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has also featured in public discussions and opinion polls, though party leaders maintain that the decision will not be based on popularity alone.

Kurien underscored the party’s approach, noting that the Congress high command will consult elected MLAs before arriving at a consensus candidate. This reflects the party’s strategy to ensure unity and avoid factional disputes at a critical juncture.

Allies within the UDF, particularly the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), are expected to play a decisive role. As the coalition’s second-largest partner, IUML’s support could be crucial, especially in the event of a narrow victory margin.

There has also been speculation about a possible term-sharing arrangement between leading contenders, although party sources indicate that a clear and unified leadership decision is the preferred outcome.

As Kerala awaits the final results, the CM race highlights the Congress’s balancing act between experience, performance, and alliance dynamics. The outcome will not only determine the state’s leadership but also shape the party’s broader political direction in the region.

Also Read: ‘Exit Polls Have Problems’: Shashi Tharoor Dodges Next Kerala CM Question as UDF Eyes Win