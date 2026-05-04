Ahead of Kerala's election results, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor avoided questions about being the UDF's chief ministerial candidate. He stated the decision rests with the party and elected MLAs post-election. While expressing skepticism about exit polls, Tharoor acknowledged their consistent prediction of UDF victory over the ruling LDF.

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has stirred political chatter ahead of the Kerala Assembly election results by avoiding a direct response on whether he could be the United Democratic Front’s (UDF) chief ministerial face. His remarks come at a crucial moment, with exit polls suggesting a possible return to power for the Congress-led alliance after a decade.

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When asked about the possibility of becoming chief minister, Tharoor chose not to engage directly, reiterating that such decisions are for the party leadership and elected MLAs to make after the results are declared. His response aligns with the Congress’s consistent stand that the CM choice will be decided post-election, keeping internal equations balanced.

At the same time, Tharoor expressed cautious optimism about the UDF’s prospects. Reacting to exit polls that project an edge for the alliance, he remarked, “Exit polls in our country have lots of problems… I don’t want to particularly rely on them.” However, he acknowledged the unusual consistency across projections, noting that analysts and observers seem largely in agreement about a UDF win.

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He further added, “I’m expecting by mid-morning it will be a very clear and convincing narrative in our favour,” signalling confidence within the Congress camp while still maintaining a measured tone ahead of counting day.

The 2026 Kerala election has emerged as a high-stakes contest between the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the opposition UDF. Exit polls indicate a tight race but give the UDF a slight advantage, pointing to possible anti-incumbency against the Left government.

The outcome carries significant political implications. A UDF victory would mark a major comeback for the Congress in Kerala, while a loss could reinforce the Left’s hold over the state. Meanwhile, the BJP-led NDA continues to seek a larger role, though it remains a marginal player in the state’s bipolar contest.

As counting day approaches, Tharoor’s careful positioning reflects both party discipline and political prudence. While speculation over the CM face continues, the final decision will depend on the mandate delivered by Kerala’s voters.

Also Read: Kerala Elections 2026: UDF confident of scintillating victory, says MP