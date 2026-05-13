All eyes are on Delhi as Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge are set to hold a final meeting at 5 PM today to decide Kerala's next Chief Minister. The state's political circles are buzzing, waiting to see who the Congress high command will pick from the top contenders—KC Venugopal, VD Satheesan, and Ramesh Chennithala.

The long wait for Kerala's next Chief Minister might finally end today. After days of intense discussions, the announcement is expected any time now. Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge are scheduled to meet at 5 PM for a final round of talks before the big announcement. The names of KC Venugopal, VD Satheesan, and Ramesh Chennithala have been doing the rounds, and political Kerala is on the edge of its seat.

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It's been a full 10 days since the election results, and Kerala is still without a government. The delay has brought the state to a virtual standstill. In contrast, all other states that went to polls at the same time already have their new governments up and running.

People have started questioning leaders on the ground including party's allies. KPCC President Sunny Joseph, however, has said that the discussions are over and he expects the announcement today itself.

Meanwhile, the Muslim League is hoping that VD Satheesan will get the top job. They haven't decided what to do if KC Venugopal is chosen, but leaders admit they will likely have to accept whatever Congress decides in the end. The RSP has also voiced its frustration over the delay. In a sharp comment, leader Shibu Baby John said he's holding back from using 'strong local language' only because they all have to work together tomorrow.