Keralam Congress President Sunny Joseph expects the next Chief Minister's name today, with the final decision from the party high command. The delay follows the UDF's decisive win in the 2026 Assembly elections, with Sonia Gandhi's health cited.

Keralam Congress President Sunny Joseph on Wednesday said that the announcement regarding the next Chief Minister is expected later in the day as discussions within the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) near completion.

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Speaking to reporters, Joseph said party leaders and workers were waiting for the final decision from the Congress high command. "We expect the Chief Minister's name to be announced today. It is understood that all discussions have been completed. We are waiting for the announcement today. Sonia Gandhi was in the hospital, so there could be a slight delay because of that. The Chief Minister's name will be announced from Delhi," Joseph said.

The remarks come amid continued suspense over the Chief Ministerial face in Keralam, eight days after the Congress-led UDF secured a decisive mandate in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi underwent a routine medical check-up at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on Wednesday. Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh informed that she had returned home after the check-up.

CM Frontrunners Emerge

The Congress high command has been holding consultations in New Delhi with senior Kerala leaders to finalise the name for the Chief Ministerial post. Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal and senior leader Ramesh Chennithala are among the frontrunners for the post.

IUML Awaits Congress's Choice

Earlier in the day, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader PK Kunhalikutty also said the decision on the Chief Minister was expected soon, and further alliance-level discussions would take place after the Congress finalises its choice. The IUML held an emergency leadership meeting at Panakkad today to discuss ministerial representation in the new government and possible allocation of constitutional posts if an additional Cabinet berth is not secured.

Supporters' Discontent Grows Over Delay

The delay in naming the Chief Minister has also triggered criticism and visible discontent among Congress supporters in parts of the state, especially in Wayanad, where posters targeting Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and the party high command appeared near the District Congress Committee office.

The UDF won 102 seats in the 140-member Kerala Assembly in the recently concluded elections. However, the alliance is yet to officially announce its Chief Ministerial candidate and finalise the formation of the new government. (ANI)