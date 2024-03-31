Kerala: Calicut University's internal audit shows marks of 43 students corrected after declaration of results

The audit department of Kerala found that the internal marks of 43 students were illegally corrected at the University of Calicut after the declaration of the results. The report also stated that 200 students were allowed to improve their internal marks illegally for the academic year 2020-21.

Kozhikode: The state audit department found that the internal marks were illegally corrected after the declaration of results in the University of Calicut. The state audit department found that the internal marks of 43 people were corrected after the declaration of results. Apart from this, the audit report states that the university has not even been able to find those responsible for the incidents of missing answer sheets.

The report also points out that this is a violation of university rules. Students have been granted three days to submit complaints regarding internal marks.

If there are no complaints, it should be uploaded on the website and then sent to the controller of examination. It is also clearly stated in the handbook that correction of marks is not allowed after the declaration of the result. The report also stated that 200 students were allowed to improve their internal marks illegally for the academic year 2020-21. The report also calls for a review of the decision to award internal marks as inappropriate.

Apart from this, the audit report also states that the examination papers of more than fifty students were missing from the university in the academic year 2020-21. The examination department also replied that it was impossible to find out who was responsible for the lapse as handling the answer sheet was a collective activity. The audit department has also asked to find the responsible persons and inform them about the re-examination by collecting the compensation.