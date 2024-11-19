Kerala: Missing woman from Karunagappally found murdered, buried in Ambalappuzha; accused arrested

A missing Karunagappally woman, Jayalakshmi (48), was found murdered and buried in Ambalappuzha. Jayachandran, a close acquaintance, confessed to the crime, reportedly driven by suspicion of her relationship with another person.

Kollam: A woman from Karunagappally, Jayalakshmi (48), who had been missing since November 6, was found murdered and buried in Ambalappuzha. The police have taken Jayachandran, a resident of Karoor and a known associate of the victim, into custody for questioning. Authorities are currently conducting searches in Karoor, Ambalappuzha, led by the Karunagappally police.

Jayachandran confessed to the police that he murdered and buried Jayalakshmi. The missing person report was filed by a relative after Jayalakshmi had not been seen for days. She was reportedly in a close relationship with Jayachandran, who admitted that suspicions of her involvement with another individual led to the crime.

The police grew suspicious of Jayachandran after discovering that he had left the missing woman's mobile phone on a KSRTC bus. The phone was found in Ernakulam, switched off, and handed over to the Ernakulam Central Station by the bus conductor. Investigators tracked the device’s tower location and analyzed call records, which ultimately led them to Jayachandran.

Further details are awaited.

