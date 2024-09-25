Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Around 300, including school children, hit by jaundice outbreak in Kozhikode

    Due to widespread reports of jaundice in the Perambra block panchayat area in Kozhikode, preventive measures have been strengthened. Approximately 200 individuals, including health department officials and panchayat staff, conducted door-to-door surveys to identify additional cases and evaluate the situation.
     

    First Published Sep 25, 2024, 11:30 AM IST

    Kozhikode: In light of widespread reports of jaundice in the Perambra block panchayat area, preventive measures have been intensified. As part of this initiative, around 200 individuals, including health department officials and panchayat staff, conducted door-to-door surveys in the region yesterday. They aimed to check for additional cases of infection and assess the situation further.

    Kerala: Family of Kannur native missing after Kuwait ship capsize urges government intervention

    Activities related to this issue were conducted in the Perambra, Koothali, and Changaroth panchayats. Following the confirmation of the disease in several students at the North Kumbad Higher Secondary School in the Changaroth panchayat, health officials collected samples from about ten drinking water sources in the school vicinity. These samples have been sent to the Kozhikode district's Centre for Water Resources Development and Management (CWRDM) for analysis, as reported by Prameela, an official from the health department in Changaroth panchayat.

    A total of 64 squads, including health inspectors, junior health inspectors, JPHN officials, ASHA workers, and local representatives, were deployed for the survey. Officials visited around 1,860 homes. Since many of those affected are students from the North Kumbad School, a special PTA meeting was held today to discuss the situation.

    Health department officials have been participating in meetings, providing necessary guidance. The school has not reopened since the Onam holidays. The issue came to the attention of school authorities on September 7 when three students from the Plus One class were diagnosed with jaundice. Since then, the number of infected individuals has continued to rise daily. However, the exact source of the outbreak has yet to be determined.

    JS Sidharthan death case: KVASU reinstates suspended former dean and warden; no action on judicial report

    Kerala: Family of Kannur native missing after Kuwait ship capsize urges government intervention

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, September 25: Rate of 8 gram gold surges by Rs 480; CHECK details

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-112 September 25 2024: Who will win 1st prize worth Rs 1 crore?

    JS Sidharthan death case: KVASU reinstates suspended former dean and warden; no action on judicial report

    IMD predicts moderate rainfall in Kerala for next 7 days; Check details

